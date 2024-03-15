Ramadan 2024: Lakshadweep Sehri and Iftar Timing Schedule for the Sacred Month

During Ramadan, individuals observe Roza, refraining from even drinking water for 30 days. It's also a time for breaking fast together, and celebrating the festival with friends, family, and loved ones.

Ramadan 2024 began on March 12 and concluded on April 9, with Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations anticipated on the evening of April 10 or April 11.

The Muslim community fasts from dawn till dusk, observing Roza. Roza comprises two essential parts: Sehri, the pre-dawn meal, and Iftaar, the meal eaten after sunset to break the fast. Iftaar often involves elaborate preparations, and it's a time when people invite friends and loved ones over for a grand celebration.

As Ramadan draws to a close, Muslims engage in charitable acts by donating to disadvantaged individuals before commencing Eid celebrations.