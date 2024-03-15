Ramadan 2024: Lakshadweep Sehri and Iftar Timing Schedule for the Sacred Month

During Ramadan, individuals observe Roza, refraining from even drinking water for 30 days. It's also a time for breaking fast together, and celebrating the festival with friends, family, and loved ones.
Ramadan 2024 began on March 12 and concluded on April 9, with Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations anticipated on the evening of April 10 or April 11.
The Muslim community fasts from dawn till dusk, observing Roza. Roza comprises two essential parts: Sehri, the pre-dawn meal, and Iftaar, the meal eaten after sunset to break the fast. Iftaar often involves elaborate preparations, and it's a time when people invite friends and loved ones over for a grand celebration.
As Ramadan draws to a close, Muslims engage in charitable acts by donating to disadvantaged individuals before commencing Eid celebrations.
(Sehri Ki Dua | Suhoor Dua)
"Wa bisawmi ghaddan nawaiytu min shahri ramadan"
Dua For Breaking A Fast? (Iftar ki Dua | Iftar Dua)
" Allahumma inni laka sumtu wa bika aamantu wa 'alayka tawakkaltu wa 'ala rizq-ika aftarthu fathakabl minni"
Translation in English:
"I intend to fast tomorrow in the month of Ramadan."
"O Allah! For You, I have fasted, and in You, I have believed, and upon You, I rely, and
with Your sustenance, I break my fast. So accept it from me."
What is the time of Sehri today in Saharanpur?
Today Sehri time in Saharanpur is 05:12. What is the time to eat Sehri? Today 05:12 is time to eat Sehri.
When to eat during Ramadan 2024?
Ramadan 2024 is the holiest month for Muslims. It is a time for fasting, prayer, and acts of kindness. Muslims observe Sehri before dawn and break their fast with Iftar at sunset. The month holds significance as the Quran was revealed and promotes spiritual growth and improved relations
Can we drink milk in Sehri?
Stick to easily digestible foods and don't experiment with new food. A combination of a complex carb, low fat dairy and some good fat (via nuts) is ideal.” Healthy choices and the right foods at sehri are indeed integral to be able to go through the long period of fasting.