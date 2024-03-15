Ramadan 2024: Sehri and Iftar Timings for Ramadan 2024 in Lucknow

The month of Ramadan commenced on March 11, 2024, in the Middle East and various other regions, while in South Asian countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and India, it began on March 12, 2024. Ramadan typically spans approximately 30 days, concluding on April 9, 2024. Sehri time, marking the pre-dawn meal, concludes before dawn, while Iftar time, signaling the breaking of the fast, coincides with sunset. Today's Sehri time in Lucknow is at 04:58 AM according to Fiqa Hanafi, and Iftar time is at 6:16 PM. According to Fiqa Jafria, Sehri time in Lucknow is at 04:48 AM, and Iftar time is at 06:26 PM