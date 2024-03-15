Ramadan 2024: Sehri and Iftar Timings for Ramadan 2024 in Lucknow

The month of Ramadan commenced on March 11, 2024, in the Middle East and various other regions, while in South Asian countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and India, it began on March 12, 2024. Ramadan typically spans approximately 30 days, concluding on April 9, 2024. Sehri time, marking the pre-dawn meal, concludes before dawn, while Iftar time, signaling the breaking of the fast, coincides with sunset. Today's Sehri time in Lucknow is at 04:58 AM according to Fiqa Hanafi, and Iftar time is at 6:16 PM. According to Fiqa Jafria, Sehri time in Lucknow is at 04:48 AM, and Iftar time is at 06:26 PM
Ramadan 2024: Sehri and Iftar Timing Schedule for Lucknow
Ramadan Schedule 2024 for Lucknow
Today's date is March 15, 2024, corresponding to the 4th of Ramadan, 1445 in the Islamic calendar.
Ramadan is known by various names such as Ramzan, Ramazan, Ramadhan, and Ramathan, following the lunar calendar.
The calendar facilitates analyzing fasting hours and provides access to prayer timings and Qibla direction.
Ramadan is a month-long observance worldwide, marked by spiritual growth and devotion to Allah.
Both Sunni and Shia Muslims observe Ramadan in Lucknow, with minor differences in practices.
Shia Muslims in Lucknow break their fast at sunset during Iftar time, eagerly anticipated each day.
Sehri time in Lucknow signifies the pre-dawn meal, essential for sustaining energy throughout the day.
Lucknow's mosques and local media outlets announce Sehri and Iftar timings for the convenience of the community.
Explore Lucknow's Ramadan spirit with the Ramadan timetable 2024, savoring its culinary delights and embracing the spiritual atmosphere.
When Roza will start in 2024?
This year, the Ramadan begins on March 12, 2024, and ends on April 9, 2024. Who can observe fast during Ramadan? Ramadan fasating can be done by anyone who is adult and those who are physically and mentally capable. People who are sick, pregnant, breastfeeding, or traveling should not observe fast.
Can I fast if I missed Fajr and suhoor?
Yes the fast would count if your intention was to fast. You would have to make up the missed Fajr asap too, but the fast still counts. Edit: if you awaken before sunrise, you would still be able to proffer the Fajr salaah on time even though you missed suhoor.
