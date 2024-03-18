Ramadan 2024: Sehri and Iftar Timings in Kolkata

Throughout Ramadan, individuals fast (abstaining from food and water) for 30 days. It's a period when communities come together to break their fast, celebrating the festival with loved ones. Ramadan 2024 began on March 12th and concluded on April 10th, with Eid festivities expected to commence on the evening of April 10th and end on April 11th (dates subject to confirmation).

The Muslim community fasts from dawn to dusk during Ramadan, observing two main meals: Sehri before daybreak and Iftar after sunset. Iftar, the meal to break the fast, is often a lavish affair where people invite friends and loved ones. Additionally, Muslims engage in charitable donations to support the disadvantaged before celebrating Eid at the end of Ramadan.