Ramadan 2024: Sehri and Iftar Timings in Kolkata

Throughout Ramadan, individuals fast (abstaining from food and water) for 30 days. It's a period when communities come together to break their fast, celebrating the festival with loved ones. Ramadan 2024 began on March 12th and concluded on April 10th, with Eid festivities expected to commence on the evening of April 10th and end on April 11th (dates subject to confirmation).
The Muslim community fasts from dawn to dusk during Ramadan, observing two main meals: Sehri before daybreak and Iftar after sunset. Iftar, the meal to break the fast, is often a lavish affair where people invite friends and loved ones. Additionally, Muslims engage in charitable donations to support the disadvantaged before celebrating Eid at the end of Ramadan.
Ramadan 2024: Sehri and Iftar Timing Schedule for Kolkata
Importance of Ramadan 2024:
In the Islamic calendar, Ramadan holds a pivotal position as the ninth month, revered by Muslims worldwide. This sacred time is marked by fasting, prayer, and the quest for divine blessings. Beyond individual devotion, Ramadan underscores the communal spirit of charity, fostering generosity towards the needy and strengthening bonds through shared meals among friends and family. It serves as a period of deep reflection on one's blessings, seeking forgiveness for past transgressions, and reaffirming dedication to faith.
What is the timing of Ramadan 2024?
As the Islamic calendar is based around the lunar cycle, the Holy month of Ramadan rotates by approximately ten days each year. This year, Ramadan is expected to begin on Monday 11th March 2024, and end on Tuesday 9th April 2024, depending on the sighting of the moon.
What is the time of Sehri in Kolkata?
What is the time of Sehri and Iftar in Kolkata ? In Kolkata today Sehri time is 04:29 and Iftar time is 05:47.
How is Sehri time calculated?
I just read somewhere that according to some scholars, sehri time is the last half of the night, where the night ends at fajr time, and according to others, it's the last 6th of the night. Night begins at maghrib time. Sehri should be done as close to end time as possible
