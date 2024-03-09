Ramadan 2024: Time for Fasting, Prayer, and Self-Reflection

Millions of Muslims worldwide await the triumphant rise of the crescent moon, heralding the start of Ramadan, also known as Ramzan. This holiest month in Islam spans a month and is dedicated to spiritual contemplation, reflection, detachment from worldly pleasures, and community service. Devout Muslims fast from dawn to dusk, engage in prayers, and contribute to their communities during this sacred time.

The veil of anticipation surrounding the start of Ramadan 2024 is about to lift. This year, the holy month is expected to begin on either March 11th or 12th, depending on the official sighting of the crescent moon. This celestial event holds immense importance, marking the official commencement of a month steeped in spiritual significance for Muslims worldwide.



Date and time of Ramadan

Ramadan is expected to begin on March 11 or 12 this year and conclude on April 9. Operating around the lunar cycle, the Islamic calendar typically sees Ramadan occurring approximately 10 days earlier in the Gregorian calendar each year.

A Global Phenomenon: Ramadan Observance Around the World:

The start and end dates of Ramadan may vary slightly depending on geographical location and the timing of moon sightings. However, a general timeframe can be established: