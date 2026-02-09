Ramadan 2026 Start Date: When Will Ramzan Fasting Begin in India and Other Countries?

Ramadan, also known as Ramzan or Ramazan, is the ninth and most sacred month of the Islamic lunar calendar. Observed by Muslims across the world, Ramadan is marked by fasting, prayers, charity, self-discipline, and spiritual reflection. During this holy month, adult Muslims observe fasting (sawm) from dawn (suhoor) to sunset (iftar), abstaining from food, water, and other physical needs throughout daylight hours.
As Ramadan 2026 approaches, Muslims globally are awaiting official moon sighting announcements to confirm the exact start date of fasting.
Why the Start Date of Ramadan Changes Every Year
Ramadan begins with the sighting of the crescent moon, which marks the start of the Islamic month of Ramadan. Since the Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, Ramadan shifts earlier by around 10–11 days each year in the Gregorian calendar.
Moon sightings can vary by region due to weather conditions, geographical differences, and interpretations by local religious authorities. As a result, Ramadan may begin on different dates in different countries, even within the same region.
Ramadan 2026 Expected Start Date in India
In India, Ramadan 2026 is likely to begin on Thursday, February 19, subject to local moon sighting. Islamic scholars and religious bodies in the country will make the final announcement after observing the crescent moon on the evening of Wednesday, February 18.
Until an official confirmation is issued, Muslims in India traditionally wait for announcements from local moon sighting committees or religious authorities before commencing the first fast.
Astronomical Forecast for Ramadan Moon Sighting 2026
According to astronomical predictions, the new moon will occur on February 17, 2026, in the late afternoon. However, visibility of the crescent on the same evening is considered unlikely in many regions.
As a result, February 18 is expected to mark the last day of Sha’ban, with fasting beginning on February 19 in several countries, including India, UAE, and Pakistan—pending moon sighting confirmation.
Ramadan 2026 Dates in Other Countries
Here’s when Ramadan is expected to begin in key regions, subject to moon sighting confirmation:
Pakistan: Expected to start on Thursday, February 19. The crescent moon is likely to be visible on February 18, with favorable viewing conditions reported in major cities like Karachi.
Bangladesh: Likely to begin Ramadan on February 19, as per early indications from Islamic authorities.
United Arab Emirates (UAE): Expected to observe the first fast on February 19, following moon sighting.
Egypt: Astronomical observatories suggest Ramadan may begin on February 19.
Philippines: Ramadan may start a day earlier on February 18, depending on local moon sighting announcements by religious bodies.
Final dates will be confirmed by official religious councils in each country.
Significance of Ramadan and Eid ul-Fitr
Ramadan is a time of deep spiritual significance, emphasising patience, humility, generosity, and compassion. Charity (zakat and sadaqah), increased prayers, and recitation of the Quran are central practices during this period.
The holy month concludes with Eid ul-Fitr, a joyous festival marked by communal prayers, charity, family gatherings, and celebrations. Eid ul-Fitr begins after the sighting of the Shawwal moon, which signals the end of Ramadan.
While early forecasts suggest that Ramadan 2026 will begin on February 19 in India and several other countries, the exact date will only be confirmed after the official moon sighting. Muslims worldwide will continue to await announcements from religious authorities as they prepare to welcome one of the most sacred months in Islam.
