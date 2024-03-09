Ramadan Crescent Moon Sighting 2024: When Will India Witness the Start of Ramzan?

The Islamic world is abuzz with anticipation as the holy month of Ramadan approaches. This year, Ramadan is expected to begin on either March 11th or 12th, 2024, but the exact start date hinges on the official sighting of the crescent moon. This celestial event holds immense importance, marking the official beginning of a month filled with spiritual significance.

A Month of Transformation:

Ramadan is not just about abstaining from food and drink; it's a journey of spiritual purification and personal transformation. By devoting themselves to prayer, reflection, and good deeds, Muslims aim to achieve a closer connection with God and emerge from the holy month renewed in faith and purpose.

The Importance of Moon Sighting:

The official start of Ramadan is declared upon the sighting of the crescent moon by religious authorities. This tradition, deeply rooted in Islamic history, imbues the beginning of Ramadan with a sense of anticipation and shared experience for the Muslim community.

As Ramadan approaches, Muslims around the world prepare themselves for this transformative month. It's a time for reflection, connection, and spiritual growth, ultimately leading to a renewed sense of purpose and closeness to God.

Ramadan Moon Sighting Date for India

This year, Ramadan is expected to begin either on March 11 or 12, 2024, depending on the moon sighting in Mecca. Following Islamic tradition, the crescent moon of Ramadan is first sighted in Saudi Arabia before India and certain western countries. Saudi Arabia typically observes the Ramadan moon a day earlier than India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

In 2024, the Ramadan moon sighting in Saudi Arabia is anticipated on the evening of March 10. Consequently, India is likely to sight the crescent moon on the evening of March 11, 2024. Pakistan, Bangladesh, and several other countries are also expected to sight the Ramadan 2024 moon on the evening of March 11.

Ramadan 2024: Important Dates

Ramadan 2024 Commences: March 11th or 12th

Ramadan Concludes: April 10th, Wednesday

Laylat al-Qadr: April 6th, Saturday

Eid al-Fitr Commences: April 10th or 11th



The Importance of Moon Sighting in Ramadan

The sighting of the crescent moon carries significant religious importance in Islam. This observation marks both the commencement and conclusion of the sacred month. In preparation for Ramadan, religious authorities diligently scan the night sky to catch a glimpse of the crescent moon. This tradition, rooted in Islam for many years, holds extreme significance. Unlike the Gregorian calendar, the Muslim calendar follows the lunar cycle, operating as a lunar calendar.

The start of Ramadan coincides with the inception of a new lunar cycle. The Hijri calendar, consisting of 12 months, alternates between 30 and 29 days each. Consequently, the month of Ramadan follows the month of Shaaban. It commences after the sunset of the 29th day of Shaaban and concludes with the onset of the Shawwal month.