Reasons we tie Kalawa in hand: know the scientific & mythological reason

Kalawa, also known as Rakshasutra, is a sacred thread tied on the wrist by many believers with the firm belief that it offers protection from evil forces. According to Hindu belief, the Kalawa is imbued with divine powers capable of shielding individuals from various troubles and negative energies. In addition to being referred to as Rakshasutra and Kalawa, the holy thread tied during worship is also known as Mauli by many.

The ritual of tying a red, yellow, or orange-colored thread around the wrist is observed during every puja (worship) of Hindu deities.

Understanding the scientific and mythological significance behind the tradition of tying Kalawa is essential before fully embracing its spiritual significance.

Benefits of tying Kalawa

Tying Kalava on the wrist is believed to avert troubles and invite blessings from Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh, as well as from Goddess Saraswati, Lakshmi, and Parvati.\

The color of the Kalava is associated with different planetary influences:

Tying a red Kalava strengthens the planet Mars.

A yellow Kalava is believed to strengthen the planet Jupiter.

Tying a black Kalava is considered auspicious for the planet Saturn.

Mythological reasons

Mata Lakshmi initiated the tradition of tying Kalava as depicted in scriptures.

During Lord Vishnu's Baman avatar, he granted King Bali a boon to reside in paatal lok.

King Bali, touched by Vishnu's generosity, prayed for his presence in paatal lok.

Mata Lakshmi, disguised, approached King Bali, expressing her desire for a brother.

King Bali, moved by her plea, declared himself her brother and accepted the Kalava as a protection thread.

In return, King Bali asked for Lord Vishnu's presence, thus initiating the tradition of tying Kalava as a defensive thread.

Scientific reasons