Richest Kid of Dubai: Rashid Belhasa

Dubai stands as a haven for some of the world's wealthiest individuals, renowned for their lavish lifestyles and extravagant spending habits. The Middle East is synonymous with high-speed supercars, luxurious convertibles, and towering SUVs dominating its roads. Notably, the allure of Ferrari World and the opulence of Rolls Royce vehicles are particularly favored among Dubai's elite, including the affluent Sheikhs.

Among these prominent figures is Rashid Belhasa, widely celebrated in the automotive community, especially among enthusiasts who avidly follow car vlogs. Recently, he unveiled a striking new wrap for his Rolls Royce Ghost, captivating attention and setting trends in Dubai's vibrant automotive scene.

As the son of billionaire Saif Ahmed Belhasa, one of the UAE's most affluent entrepreneurs, Money Kicks has been immersed in a life of opulence from a young age. Residing in a sprawling mansion, his home has become a renowned tourist attraction frequented by numerous A-list celebrities.

The mansion's extensive grounds are reported to include a full-size football pitch and a private zoo housing approximately 500 exotic animals. Money Kicks has been photographed interacting with his pack of white lions and playing with a Bengal tiger cub. The zoo further features giraffes, cheetahs, and chimpanzees, showcasing an impressive array of wildlife.

Luxury Wheels: Rashed Belhasa's Latest Dior Wrap on Rolls Royce Ghost Sets Dubai Abuzz

Dubai's wealthiest young influencer, Rashed Belhasa, has a penchant for acquiring luxury cars and customizing them with eye-catching designs. Recently, he made headlines again by giving his Rolls Royce Ghost a striking new Dior wrap. Known for his creative flair in vehicle customization, Rashed has previously adorned his cars with iconic brand motifs like Supreme, LV, and Yeezy.

Inspiration struck from the popular rap track "Dior" by Pop Smoke, prompting Rashed to opt for this bold new look. His passion for blending music culture with automotive-style continues to captivate fans and enthusiasts alike, solidifying his reputation as a trendsetter in Dubai's elite car scene.

Rashed Belhasa's Exquisite Car Collection: A Glimpse into Luxury

Rashed acquired the all-new Rolls Royce Ghost before its official launch and recently customized it with a new, trend-setting wrap.

Initially in sleek black, the new wrap adds a striking visual appeal inspired by current trends.

His garage features a Mercedes-Benz S-Class Limousine, Rolls Royce Phantom, Hummer H2, and various dune buggies ideal for Dubai's desert terrain.

Each vehicle showcases his penchant for luxury and diverse automotive tastes.

Powered by a 6.3-liter V12 engine producing 730 Bhp and 690 Nm of torque, the Ferrari F12 Berlinetta stands out in his collection.

Previously customized with logos from LV and Supreme, highlighting Rashed's distinctive style and influence.

Rashed Belhasa's collection not only reflects his affinity for luxury but also his influence in the global automotive scene.

His cars are a testament to merging high-performance engineering with personalized aesthetics, setting trends in Dubai's vibrant car culture.

In July 2021, Money Kicks ventured into the world of professional boxing, making his debut in the ring. He clinched victory through a unanimous decision against fellow Emirati YouTuber Anas Elshayib. Just three months later, he returned for another match, this time defeating Ajmal Khan with a knockout.

Facing Floyd Mayweather presents undoubtedly the toughest challenge of Money Kicks' boxing career. It's an understatement to say that most would expect him to lose against the boxing legend. In a video released in January, Money Kicks himself acknowledged Mayweather's status as one of the greatest boxers in history.