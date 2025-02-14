When and where to watch the Deleted Episodes Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent

Samay Raina, a well-known stand-up comedian and YouTuber, has been making headlines after his talent hunt show India’s Got Latent came under investigation. The show, which featured a mix of stand-up comedy and talent performances, has been deleted from YouTube following a controversy involving guest Ranveer Allahbadia.

The Controversy

During one of the episodes, Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, made an inappropriate remark about parents' intimacy, which sparked significant backlash. The remark, made during a discussion with a contestant, quickly went viral and led to public outrage. Following the controversy, Maharashtra Cyber Cell intervened, leading to legal complications for both Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina.

Deletion of Episodes

In response to the growing backlash, Samay Raina took down all episodes of India’s Got Latent from his YouTube channel. The comedian stated that his intention was purely to entertain and not to offend anyone. He assured that he would fully cooperate with legal authorities regarding their inquiries.

Where to Watch Deleted Episodes?

Despite the deletion from YouTube, India’s Got Latent episodes, including the controversial one featuring Ranveer Allahbadia, are still accessible on Dailymotion. To watch them:

Download and install the Dailymotion app from the App Store. Log in or create an account. Use the search bar and type “India’s Got Latent Episodes”. Click on the available episode links to watch them.

Samay Raina’s Response in his Instagram story

Currently in the U.S., Samay Raina addressed the controversy on social media, stating, “Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India’s Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly.”

Legal Implications for Ranveer Allahbadia

Ranveer Allahbadia has also responded to the controversy by issuing an apology video on his social media handles. Meanwhile, he has approached the Supreme Court, requesting to club multiple FIRs lodged against him. The legal proceedings are still underway.

Financial Implications for Samay Raina

A major question arising from this controversy is the fate of the revenue earned from the deleted episodes. According to YouTube’s monetization policies:

Earnings from deleted videos that have already been transferred to the creator’s bank account remain unaffected.

If a channel is terminated due to policy violations, unpaid earnings may be withheld or refunded to advertisers.

Since Samay Raina deleted the videos voluntarily, it appears that his previously earned revenue will not be affected.

Was Deleting the Episodes a Smart Move?

By removing the episodes from YouTube, Samay Raina managed to limit further backlash while ensuring that his overall channel remains unaffected. As per YouTube's policies, self-deleting videos do not impact previously earned revenue. This move can be seen as a strategic step to safeguard his career and channel’s future visibility while addressing the controversy head-on.

With legal proceedings still ongoing, it remains to be seen how this situation unfolds for both Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia. Meanwhile, those interested can still find the deleted episodes on alternative platforms like Dailymotion.

FAQ

1. How to watch all episodes of India's Got Latent?

- India's Got Latent's all episodes are available on Dailymotion. For that, you just need to download and install the Dailymotion app on your device from App Store. After logging in, put India's Got Latent Episodes in a search bar. Eventually, you will find all the deleted episodes on the page.

2. How many episodes of India's Got Latent?

On Tuesday, the controversial episode of the show was removed by YouTube following orders from the central government. India's Got Latent", which started in June 2024, had aired 18 episodes till now.

3. Who is the owner of India's Got latent?

India's Got Latent was launched on 14 June 2024 by Samay Raina on his YouTube channel. The show & all its episodes were removed from YouTube on 12 February 2025, after a controversy sparked over derogatory comments made by Ranveer Allahbadia.