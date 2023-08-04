Sattriya Dance – Story of its origin, distinctive features, and costumes

About the Sattriya dance

The Sattriya dance is a complex and beautiful art form that is governed by strict principles in respect of hastamudras, footworks, aharyas, music, and other components. It comprises three distinct elements - Nritta, Nritya, and Natya - that come together to create a mesmerizing performance.

This dance form can be divided into two categories - the Paurashik Bhangi, which is the masculine style, and the Stri Bhangi, which is the feminine style. Typically, Sattriya dance tells the stories of Krishna-Radha relations, or sometimes the tales of Ram-Sita. It is a genre of dance-drama that conveys mythical and religious stories through hand and facial expressions.

The basic dance unit of Sattriya is the Mati Akhara, and dancers learn foundational sets during their training. Akharas are subdivided into Ora, Saata, Jhalak, Sitika, Pak, Jap, Lon, and Khar. During a performance, dancers integrate two styles, one masculine and energetic, with jumps, and the other feminine and delicate. Sattriya was traditionally performed only by male monks in monasteries as part of their daily rituals or to mark special festivals on mythological themes.

However, today, it is performed on stage by both men and women. There are two distinctly separate streams of Sattriya - the Bhaona-related repertoire, starting from the Gayan-Bhayanar Nach to the Kharmanar Nach, and the independent dance numbers such as Chali, Rajagharia Chali, Jhumura, and Nadu Bhangi, among others. The Chali is characterized by gracefulness and elegance, while the Jhumura is marked by vigour and majestic beauty.