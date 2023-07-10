Sawan Somwar Vrat: What to eat and avoid

Have small and frequent meals: Instead of having heavy meals, opt for small and light meals throughout the day. This helps maintain balanced energy levels and prevents a drop in blood sugar levels.

Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water, lemon water, coconut water, and buttermilk to stay hydrated. Often, feelings of hunger are actually signs of dehydration. Adequate hydration also helps prevent lethargy and keeps you active.

Pair veggies with potatoes: While tuberous vegetables like potatoes and sweet potatoes are allowed during the fast, it is recommended to pair them with fibrous vegetables like spinach, tomatoes, or pumpkin. This helps balance the meal and prevents a quick spike in blood sugar levels.

Opt for healthier cooking methods: Instead of deep-frying vegetables, choose baking, roasting, or grilling methods to preserve the nutritional value of the food while reducing the calorie content.

Include amaranth grain: Introduce amaranth (rajgiri/seel) into your diet as it is a good source of protein. Low-fat dairy products are also recommended to add essential nutrients to your diet.

Use buckwheat (kuttu ka atta): Buckwheat flour is rich in iron and protein. Use it to make rotis, uttapam, dosas, and other dishes during the fasting period.

Satisfy your sweet tooth: Cravings for sweets can be managed by consuming pumpkin halwa, samai rice kheer, makhana kheer, dates, dates and walnut lassi, fruit raita, and other vrat-friendly sweet dishes.

Choose healthy snacks: Avoid processed snacks and opt for healthier options like fruit salad, nuts, and a small serving of baked or steamed sweet potato. Roasted makhanas (lotus seeds) can also be a satisfying and nutritious snack.

Consume dairy products: Include milk, paneer, and lassi in your diet to keep your gut healthy and detoxify it. Skimmed milk is preferable over full-fat milk.

Swap sugar with jaggery: Instead of refined sugar, choose jaggery or gur as a healthier alternative. Jaggery is also rich in iron.