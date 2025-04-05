School Holidays in April 2025: Full List of Festival Breaks Across India

April 2025 brings a host of school holidays as students and families across India prepare to celebrate various religious and cultural festivals. With important observances like Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday, and more, this month offers several breaks from the classroom—providing time for reflection, celebration, and quality family time.

However, it’s essential to remember that holiday schedules may vary by state and education board. While many schools will remain closed on national holidays, others may observe regional festivals unique to their culture and tradition. To ensure accuracy, always refer to your school’s official academic calendar.

April 2025 School Holidays List

Date & Day Festival Significance April 6, 2025 (Sunday) Ram Navami Celebrates the birth of Lord Rama, one of Hinduism’s most revered deities. April 10, 2025 (Thursday) Mahavir Jayanti Marks the birth of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism. April 11, 2025 (Friday) Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti Honors the social reformer Jyotiba Phule, mainly observed in Maharashtra. April 13, 2025 (Sunday) Baisakhi A major harvest festival in Punjab, also significant in Sikh tradition for Khalsa formation. April 14, 2025 (Monday) Ambedkar Jayanti Celebrates the birth of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, key architect of the Indian Constitution. April 18, 2025 (Friday) Good Friday A solemn Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. April 29, 2025 (Tuesday) Parshuram Jayanti Celebrates the birth of Lord Parshuram, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Major Festivals in April 2025

Ram Navami – April 6, 2025 (Sunday)

Ram Navami commemorates the birth of Lord Rama and is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals. Falling on April 6 this year, it is widely celebrated with bhajans, Ramayana recitations, processions, and temple visits. Although it falls on a Sunday, schools typically remain closed if this holiday falls on a weekday.

Mahavir Jayanti – April 10, 2025 (Thursday)

This sacred Jain festival honors the teachings and birth of Lord Mahavir. Celebrated with prayers, meditation, and charitable acts, Mahavir Jayanti is a public holiday in many states, especially those with significant Jain populations.

Good Friday – April 18, 2025 (Friday)

Observed by Christians around the world, Good Friday marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. It is a day of mourning and prayer, often accompanied by church services and fasting. Being a gazetted holiday in India, schools in most states will remain closed.

Ambedkar Jayanti & Regional Observances

Ambedkar Jayanti (April 14) honors the legacy of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and is observed across the country, especially in Maharashtra and Delhi.

Baisakhi (April 13), Mahatma Phule Jayanti (April 11), and Parshuram Jayanti (April 29) are celebrated in specific regions and may or may not result in school closures depending on state policies.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025

While the exact date may vary based on the lunar calendar, Eid-ul-Fitr is also expected to fall in April 2025. This festival marks the end of Ramadan and is celebrated with communal prayers, feasting, and family gatherings. Most schools across the country declare a holiday on this occasion.

State-Wise Variations

Gudi Padwa (Maharashtra), Ugadi (Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka), and Bihu (Assam) are regional festivals celebrated with enthusiasm, and schools in those states may declare holidays accordingly.

Parents and students are advised to check with their school administration or state education department for a state-wise academic calendar to confirm exact closure dates.

April 2025 offers multiple opportunities for students to take a break and engage in festive activities. From religious observances to regional traditions, these holidays reflect India’s cultural richness and spiritual diversity. Make sure to stay updated with your local holiday calendar to plan your month effectively.