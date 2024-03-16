Sehri and Iftar Timings for Ramadan 2024 in Ahmedabad

During Ramadan, the Muslim community observes a fast, known as Roza, from dawn to dusk. Roza consists of two main parts: Sehri, the pre-dawn meal, and Iftar, the meal eaten after sunset when breaking the fast. Iftar is often a grand affair with elaborate meals, and people often invite friends and loved ones to join.
After Ramadan, Muslims make donations to disadvantaged individuals before beginning Eid celebrations.
Ahmedabad Ramadan 2024: Calendar for Sehri and Iftar Timings
Ramadan 2024: Dua for Sehri and Iftar ( Translated to English)
(Sehri Ki Dua | Suhoor Dua)
"I intend to fast for the month of Ramadan."
Dua For Breaking A Fast? (Iftar ki Dua | Iftar Dua)
"O Allah, I fasted for You and I believe in You and I put my trust in You and with Your sustenance, I break my fast. Accept it from me."
What is the time of Sehri and Iftar today in Ahmedabad?
Today Sehri time Ahmedabad Hanafi: 05:32 AM. Today Iftar time in Ahmedabad Fiqa Hanafi: 06:51 PM.
What time is Sehri Shab e Meraj 2024?
Today, 05 March, 2024 (23 Shaban 1445), the Ramadan timings in Miraj are in accordance with the sunset and dawn as follows: the Miraj Sehri time is 05:34 am, and the Iftar time in Miraj is 6:40 pm.
What time is Sehri before Fajr?
Most scholars agree that suhoor can be eaten until the beginning of the 'first light' of dawn which is up until the point that sunlight first becomes visible. Suhoor is eaten before Fajr time.