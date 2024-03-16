Sehri and Iftar Timings for Ramadan 2024 in Ahmedabad

During Ramadan, the Muslim community observes a fast, known as Roza, from dawn to dusk. Roza consists of two main parts: Sehri, the pre-dawn meal, and Iftar, the meal eaten after sunset when breaking the fast. Iftar is often a grand affair with elaborate meals, and people often invite friends and loved ones to join.

After Ramadan, Muslims make donations to disadvantaged individuals before beginning Eid celebrations.