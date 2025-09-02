September School Holidays 2025: Complete List of Festival Breaks, State Closures

September in India marks a vibrant period for students, blending academics with cultural richness. Unlike the long summer or winter vacations, September 2025 brings shorter but more frequent breaks aligned with festivals, regional events, and even weather-related closures. From Onam in Kerala to Navratri and Durga Puja in Bengal and Gujarat, students enjoy holidays that are not just days off but immersive lessons in tradition, family bonding, and community spirit.

This article provides a state-wise and date-wise breakdown of school holidays in September 2025, including festival closures, government-declared holidays, and weather disruptions due to heavy rains.

September 2025 School Holidays

Date(s) Holiday / Festival States / Regions Affected Sep 2 Teja Dashmi & Ramdev Jayanti / Rain closures Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, J&K, Uttar Pradesh Sep 4–5 Onam Kerala Sep 5 Teacher’s Day Nationwide (mostly half-day) Sep 5–6 Id-e-Milad / Milad-un-Nabi Delhi, UP, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, WB, Kerala & others Sep 7 Anant Chaturdashi Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka Sep 12 Friday after Eid Jammu & Srinagar Sep 17 Vishwakarma Puja Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Assam Sep 21 Samvatsari (Kshamavani Divas) Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Sep 22 Navratra Sthapana Rajasthan Sep 23 Maharaja Hari Singh Jayanti Jammu & Kashmir Sep 27 Mahalaya Amavasya Bengal, Assam, Odisha Sep 27 Bathukamma begins Telangana Sep 29–30 Navratri & Durga Puja Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Odisha, UP

School Holiday on September 2, 2025: Rain & Regional Festivals

Although September 2 is not a national holiday, several states announced school closures due to festivals and heavy rainfall:

Rajasthan : Schools shut for Teja Dashmi and Ramdev Jayanti.

Punjab : Possible closures due to heavy rains; parents advised to check school circulars.

Himachal Pradesh : Rain-related closures across districts like Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur, and Kullu.

Kerala : Schools already closed for the Onam vacation (Aug 28 – Sep 7, 2025).

Jammu & Kashmir : Rain warnings triggered school holidays in some areas.

Uttar Pradesh (Etah district): Schools closed due to waterlogging and flooding in several localities.

Festivals and Holidays in September 2025

Onam (Sep 4–5, 2025 – Kerala)

Kerala’s grand harvest festival is celebrated with pookalams (flower carpets), snake boat races, and the iconic Onam Sadya feast. Schools remain shut, and children actively participate in cultural events like Thiruvathirakali dance and traditional competitions.

Id-e-Milad (Sep 5–6, 2025 – Multiple States)

Marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, Id-e-Milad is observed with processions, prayers, and community feasts. Schools remain closed in Delhi, UP, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Kerala.

Teacher’s Day (Sep 5, 2025 – Nationwide)

Celebrated on the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Teacher’s Day is often a half-day in schools. Students honor teachers with skits, cards, and cultural programs.

Anant Chaturdashi (Sep 7, 2025 – Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka)

The immersion of Lord Ganesha idols marks this festival. Schools close for processions, drum beats, and community celebrations.

Vishwakarma Puja (Sep 17, 2025 – Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Assam)

Students witness decorated workshops and kite-flying traditions honoring the divine architectLord Vishwakarma.

Samvatsari / Kshamavani Divas (Sep 21, 2025 – Jain Communities)

Observed in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra, this Jain festival emphasizes forgiveness. Students learn empathy through rituals and family prayers.

Navratra Sthapana (Sep 22, 2025 – Rajasthan)

Marks the beginning of Navratri rituals in Rajasthan with local school holidays.

Maharaja Hari Singh Jayanti (Sep 23, 2025 – J&K)

A regional holiday in Jammu & Kashmir honoring the last Dogra ruler. Cultural programs are organized in schools.

Mahalaya Amavasya (Sep 27, 2025 – Bengal, Assam, Odisha)

Kicking off Durga Puja, students wake up early to the iconic Mahishasura Mardini broadcast and begin festival shopping and cultural rehearsals.

Bathukamma (Sep 27, 2025 – Telangana)

The flower festival celebrates Goddess Gauri. Girls dress in traditional attire and create colorful floral arrangements. Schools encourage participation in local celebrations.

Navratri & Durga Puja (Sep 29–30, 2025 – Multiple States)

The grandest of September festivals, Navratri bringsgarba and dandiya nights in Gujarat and Maharashtra, while Durga Puja in Bengal and Assam includes pandal-hopping, Ramlila plays, and feasting.

Why September Holidays Matter for Students & Parents

Balanced academics & culture : Festivals offer lessons in unity, compassion, and creativity outside classrooms.

Family bonding : Short breaks allow time for traditions, rituals, and togetherness.

Travel planning : Parents can use festival calendars for short trips or pilgrimages.

Mental refresh: With exams approaching, these holidays help reduce academic stress.

September 2025 may not bring long summer-like vacations, but it gifts students with rich cultural experiences and frequent festival breaks. From Kerala’s Onam pookalams to Bengal’s Durga Puja pandals and Telangana’s Bathukamma flower stacks, each holiday is a story of tradition, values, and joy.

For students, these holidays are not just days away from classrooms – they are opportunities to learn life lessons, celebrate diversity, and create childhood memories that last forever.

