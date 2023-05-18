Shani Jayanti 2023: Know about this upcoming event on 19th May 2023

Shani Jayanti is also known by the names Shanishchara Jayanti and Sani Jayanthi. Lord Shani, the son of Lord Suryadev, governs the planet Saturn and is associated with the day Saturday. Shani Jayanti is observed on the Amavasya Tithi, which corresponds to the day of the new moon in the Jyeshtha month, according to the North Indian Purnimant calendar.

The timing of Shani Jayanti coincides with Vat Savitri Vrat, a fasting ritual observed during the Jyeshtha Amavasya in many North Indian states. On Shani Jayanti, devotees observe fasts, or Upvaas, to seek the blessings of Lord Shani and visit Shani temples. It is believed that when appeased, Lord Shani, known for his commitment to fair justice, bestows good luck and fortune upon his devotees. Those who are not blessed by Lord Shani may endure years of hard work without reaping the rewards they strive for in life.

Shani Jayanti holds great significance as an auspicious day to perform rituals like Hawan, Homam, and Yagya to appease Lord Shani. The most significant ceremonies conducted during Shani Jayanti include Shani Tailabhishekam and Shani Shanti Puja. These rituals aim to alleviate the impact of Shani Dosha, commonly referred to as Sade Sati, in an individual's horoscope.