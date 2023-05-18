Shani Jayanti 2023: Know about this upcoming event on 19th May 2023

Shani Jayanti is also known by the names Shanishchara Jayanti and Sani Jayanthi. Lord Shani, the son of Lord Suryadev, governs the planet Saturn and is associated with the day Saturday. Shani Jayanti is observed on the Amavasya Tithi, which corresponds to the day of the new moon in the Jyeshtha month, according to the North Indian Purnimant calendar.
The timing of Shani Jayanti coincides with Vat Savitri Vrat, a fasting ritual observed during the Jyeshtha Amavasya in many North Indian states. On Shani Jayanti, devotees observe fasts, or Upvaas, to seek the blessings of Lord Shani and visit Shani temples. It is believed that when appeased, Lord Shani, known for his commitment to fair justice, bestows good luck and fortune upon his devotees. Those who are not blessed by Lord Shani may endure years of hard work without reaping the rewards they strive for in life.
Shani Jayanti holds great significance as an auspicious day to perform rituals like Hawan, Homam, and Yagya to appease Lord Shani. The most significant ceremonies conducted during Shani Jayanti include Shani Tailabhishekam and Shani Shanti Puja. These rituals aim to alleviate the impact of Shani Dosha, commonly referred to as Sade Sati, in an individual's horoscope.
According to Hindu Scriptures, Lord Shani is regarded as the son of Lord Surya and Mother Chaya. In Vedic Astrology, Lord Surya and Shani are considered adversaries. However, Lord Shani was a devoted follower of Lord Shiva and engaged in rigorous penance and worship to fulfill his desires. The day dedicated to Lord Shani is Saturday, on which people offer prayers and seek his blessings to alleviate the negative effects associated with the planet Saturn.
Individuals going through challenging phases like Saadhe Saati, Mahadasha, and Dhaiya are advised to observe a fast on this day and offer prayers to Lord Shani every Saturday. To assist in following these practices, we have provided some recommended actions and precautions:
Take a holy bath in the Ganga River.
Observe a fast and seek blessings from Lord Shani.
Recite Hanuman Chalisa at least 7 or 11 times to mitigate the malefic effects of Lord Shani.
Light a diya (lamp) with mustard oil under a Peepal tree to please Lord Shani.
Engage in acts of charity and donation, as they are considered rewarding.
Donate black sesame seeds and black Urad (black lentils) on this day.
Perform Chaya Daan, where you take mustard oil in a bowl, look at your own shadow in it, and then give it to the poor or needy.
Maintain celibacy on this auspicious day and break your fast with sattvic (pure and vegetarian) food.
Avoid insulting or hurting anyone you know.
Treat your subordinates, workers, and house helps with kindness and respect.
Refrain from consuming meat and alcohol if you wish to seek blessings from Lord Shani.
Never use abusive language.
Avoid idleness and always work towards your future, focusing on your karma (actions).
1. Om Sham Shanishcharaye Namah..!!
2. Neelanjana Samabhasam Ravi Putram Yamagrajam,
Chaya Martand Shambhutam Tam Namami Shanaishcharam..!!