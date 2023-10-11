Shardiya Navratri 2023: Things to Avoid During the Festival to Keep Mata Rani's Blessings

Shardiya Navratri 2023 is set to commence on the 15th of October this year. As devotees prepare to embark on this nine-day celebration dedicated to Maa Durga, it's essential to be aware of what should and should not be done to receive the blessings of the Mother Goddess. Shardiya Navratri marks the transition from Ganpati immersion during Shraddha Paksha to the grand festival of Navratri. This auspicious period will last from the 15th to the 23rd of October. During these nine days, devotees fervently worship Maa Durga, observe fasts, and seek blessings for the prosperity and well-being of their homes. However, it is believed that certain actions can anger the Mother Goddess during Navratri, and it is advisable to abstain from them.
By following these guidelines, devotees can ensure they maintain the sanctity and reverence of Shardiya Navratri and receive the blessings of Mata Rani without incurring her displeasure.
Avoid Consuming Garlic and Onion: The nine days of Navratri call for Satvik food, and it is believed that the use of garlic and onion can displease the Mother Goddess.
Don't Leave the House Empty: If you're setting up a Kalash in your home or keeping an Akhand Jyot (eternal flame) burning for nine days, ensure that you never leave the house vacant. It is considered inauspicious to do so, as it may anger the Mother Goddess.
Ensure the Flame Stays Lit: When lighting the Akhand Jyot in front of Mata Rani, be vigilant about maintaining an adequate supply of oil or ghee. The flame should not be extinguished under any circumstances, as it is considered inauspicious.
Avoid Haircuts: Scissors should not be used during the nine days of Navratri. Men are advised to refrain from shaving, while women should avoid eyebrow threading or waxing.
Don't Hurt Girls' Hearts: In Hinduism, young girls are revered as embodiments of the Divine Mother. During Navratri, it's not only recommended to organize Kanya Bhoj (a feast for young girls) but also imperative to refrain from hurting the feelings of any child, as doing so may displease the Mother Goddess.
Avoid Violence: Steer clear of conflicts, quarrels, or any form of physical violence during the nine days of Navratri, as such actions can anger Mata Rani.
Avoid Wearing Black Clothes: Each day of Navratri is associated with a specific color, and black should never be worn during this period.