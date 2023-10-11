Shardiya Navratri 2023: Things to Avoid During the Festival to Keep Mata Rani's Blessings

Shardiya Navratri 2023 is set to commence on the 15th of October this year. As devotees prepare to embark on this nine-day celebration dedicated to Maa Durga, it's essential to be aware of what should and should not be done to receive the blessings of the Mother Goddess. Shardiya Navratri marks the transition from Ganpati immersion during Shraddha Paksha to the grand festival of Navratri. This auspicious period will last from the 15th to the 23rd of October. During these nine days, devotees fervently worship Maa Durga, observe fasts, and seek blessings for the prosperity and well-being of their homes. However, it is believed that certain actions can anger the Mother Goddess during Navratri, and it is advisable to abstain from them.

Here are the things you should avoid during Navratri:

By following these guidelines, devotees can ensure they maintain the sanctity and reverence of Shardiya Navratri and receive the blessings of Mata Rani without incurring her displeasure.