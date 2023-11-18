Shweta Sharda: A Rising Star at Miss Diva Universe 2023

Meet Shweta Sharda, the 23-year-old sensation poised to illuminate the stage at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant in San Salvador, El Salvador. Originating from the vibrant city of Chandigarh, India, Shweta has already left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry, showcasing her extraordinary talent through captivating performances on reality shows such as Dance India Dance, Dance Deewane, and Dance Plus.

Journey From Chandigarh to Mumbai

Born on May 24, 2000, in Chandigarh and nurtured by a single mother, Shweta embarked on a courageous journey to Mumbai at the age of 16 to pursue her modeling career. Her presence in the limelight extends beyond dance shows, encompassing a notable stint as a choreographer on the esteemed dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Shweta's accomplishments transcend the realms of stage and screen. Holding a bachelor's degree from the esteemed Indira Gandhi National Open University, she exemplifies dedication to both education and the arts. Recently, Shweta graced the music video for "Mast Aankhein" by Jubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar, sharing the screen with the talented Shantanu Maheshwari.