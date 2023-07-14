Social Media Giving Day: Uniting Generosity through Online Impact

The online holiday known as Social Media Giving Day is observed every year on July 15. It was started in 2013 by Givver.com, a St. Louis-based non-profit technology platform. The founder, Chris Sommers, aimed to encourage social media users to donate through platforms like Twitter. Givver.com worked with authorities, groups, and influencers for five months to win support, which led to the designation of July 15 as "Social Media Giving Day" by mayors and governors across the nation.
To take part, all you need to do is create an account on Givver and tweet your donation with the hashtag #give, the cause's Twitter handle, and the desired donation amount. A wide range of organizations are supported by Givver. The main goal of Social Media Giving Day is to highlight social media as a tool for fundraising and supporting charities. On July 15, people all over the world observe this day and use their social media presence to spread goodwill.
Social Media Giving Day inspires individuals to use social media platforms for donating and supporting causes, especially during challenging times like the COVID-19 pandemic. Social media has been instrumental in raising funds for the needy and assisting organizations. Small contributions on this day can have a significant impact on supporting those in need.
Overall, we can say that Social Media Giving Day is an annual event that utilizes social media to promote generosity and charitable giving. By using social media channels, individuals and organizations can raise awareness and inspire others to make a difference. Whether through personal stories, highlighting projects, or providing donation information, this day amplifies the impact of charitable activities. Join the celebration of Social Media Giving Day on July 15th!