Srinagar Ramadan 2024: Sehri and Iftar Timings for the Sacred Month

During Ramadan, the Muslim community fasts from dawn to dusk, with two main meals: Sehri before daybreak and Iftaar after sunset. Iftaar is often a lavish affair where people gather with friends and family. Ramadan spans around 30 days, ending on April 9, 2024, with Iftaar marking the sunset and Sehri concluding before dawn.
Srinagar Ramadan 2024: Calendar for Sehri and Iftar Timings
Ramadan Sehr and Iftar Calendar for Srinagar
The Ramadan schedule for Srinagar includes both Islamic and Gregorian calendar dates.
It provides daily updates on Srinagar Ramadan timings, including Sehr and Iftar.
While efforts have been made to ensure accuracy by Hamariweb, there may be a 1-minute variation between Sehr and Iftar times.
For precise timings, individuals are advised to consult their nearest mosque.
What is Ramadan Dua?
Ramadan dua is a form of worship practiced by Muslims during the holy month of Ramadan. It involves supplication and prayer, aiming to strengthen one's faith and connection with Allah. It serves as a means of seeking forgiveness and reflecting on one's actions.
How Many Fasting Days are in Ramadan?
Ramadan typically lasts for one lunar month, which consists of either 29 or 30 days. Believers observe fasting from dawn to sunset throughout this period.
What is Iftar and Sehri (Suhoor)?
Iftar is the evening meal consumed by Muslims to break their fast at sunset during Ramadan. It marks the end of the daily fasting period. Sehri, also known as Suhoor, is the pre-dawn meal eaten before the fast begins at dawn. These meals are significant for providing energy and sustenance during the fasting hours.