Strawberry Moon 2025: When, Where, and How to Watch June’s Stunning Full Moon

Skywatchers and astronomy enthusiasts, get ready for a celestial treat! The much-anticipated Strawberry Moon 2025 — the last full moon of spring — will light up the night sky this June. Known for its warm, golden glow, this full moon is steeped in both natural beauty and cultural significance.

Here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch the Strawberry Moon, why it’s called that, and tips to enjoy the experience.

What Is the Strawberry Moon?

Despite its fruity name, the Strawberry Moon does not actually turn red or pink. The term comes from the Algonquin tribes of northeastern North America, who named this full moon after the ripening of wild strawberries in June. The name has been passed down through generations and is now widely used across the world.

This year’s Strawberry Moon will also be a micro moon, meaning it will appear slightly smaller and dimmer than usual, as it reaches its farthest point from Earth.

Strawberry Moon 2025: Date & Peak Time

Date: June 10, 2025

Peak Illumination: June 11, 2025, at 3:44 a.m. ET / 1:14 p.m. IST

Moonrise in India: Around 6:44 PM IST, June 10, 2025

Visible Across: Most of India, North America, and parts of the Northern Hemisphere

Although the moon will technically be at its fullest on June 11 early morning, the best time to view it will be after sunset on June 10, as it begins to rise in the eastern sky.

Significance of the Strawberry Moon

For many cultures, the Strawberry Moon holds deep spiritual and cultural significance:

Symbol of renewal, growth, and reflection.

In astrology, its energy aligns with the Jyeshtha Purnima, marking an ideal time for personal growth and introspection.

For Native American tribes, it signalled the time to harvest strawberries.

This full moon also marks a seasonal transition — it is the last full moon of spring and occurs just before the summer solstice on June 21, 2025.

What to Expect This Year

The Strawberry Moon 2025 will appear lower in the sky, casting a warm, golden glow as its light filters through Earth’s atmosphere.

Because it’s a micro moon, it will look slightly smaller and fainter than typical full moons.

When low on the horizon, the moon may appear orange or yellow, enhancing its beauty for photographers and stargazers.

Where to Watch the Strawberry Moon 2025

The Strawberry Moon will be visible across most of India (Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai), as well as large parts of the Northern Hemisphere, including North America and Europe.

Best Viewing Tips:

Choose a dark location: Head to an area away from city lights and pollution.

Find an unobstructed view: Look toward the eastern horizon as the moon rises.

Check local moonrise time: Use tools like The Old Farmer’s Almanac’s moonrise calculator.

Bring binoculars or a telescope: They will enhance your viewing experience.

Capture the moment: Use a DSLR camera or your phone to take stunning shots.

How to Enjoy the Experience

Arrive early and pick a comfortable viewing spot.

Bring along family or friends to share the experience.

If possible, bring a tripod to capture steady, professional photos.

Consider recording a time-lapse video as the moon rises for a beautiful visual memory.

The Strawberry Moon 2025 is more than just a visual delight — it’s a timeless celebration of nature and culture. Whether you’re a seasoned stargazer or a curious onlooker, this is a celestial event you won’t want to miss.

So mark your calendars for June 10, find a perfect viewing spot, and immerse yourself in the magic of the Strawberry Moon under the night sky.

