Sundar Pichai’s Jaw-Dropping Daily Income, Use of 20 Phones & His Inspiring Journey

Sundar Pichai is not just a name but an inspiration for millions across the globe. From his humble beginnings in Chennai to heading two of the most powerful tech companies in the world—Google and Alphabet Inc.—Pichai’s journey is as remarkable as it is motivating. His staggering earnings, passion for technology, and grounded views on digital responsibility paint a picture of a modern tech titan with human values.

Sundar Pichai’s Mind-Blowing Salary Breakdown

Sundar Pichai’s salary figures are nothing short of astonishing. The Indian-American tech mogul reportedly earns an annual salary of ₹2435 crore, which translates to:

₹46.4 crore per week

₹6.67 crore per day

₹74 lakh every hour

Yes, you read that right—Pichai’s earnings per hour are what most can only dream of making in a lifetime. But it’s not just about the money. His role as the CEO of both Google and its parent company, Alphabet, comes with immense responsibility and impact.

Why Does Sundar Pichai Use 20 Phones at Once?

No, it’s not because he’s texting 20 people at once. Pichai uses around 20 different phones simultaneously as part of his job. In a 2021 interview with the BBC, he explained that he constantly tests new devices to ensure Google's products work flawlessly across all platforms.

"I am constantly changing and trying out every new phone," he said.

This rigorous hands-on approach ensures product compatibility and a seamless user experience—something Google users benefit from globally.

His Take on Online Security and Technology Use

Pichai is a strong advocate for two-factor authentication (2FA) over frequently changing passwords. He believes that having multiple layers of security is a more effective way to protect one’s online identity.

He also emphasizes the importance of tech literacy and responsible gadget usage, particularly among children. Addressing concerns about screen time and digital dependency, he urges families to set self-imposed boundaries for healthier interactions with technology.

A Humble Beginning: Pichai’s Early Life and Education

Born on June 10, 1972, in Tamil Nadu, India, Sundar Pichai was raised in a modest household in Chennai. His father was an electrical engineer, and his mother worked as a stenographer.

He completed his schooling at Jawahar Vidyalaya and later Vana Vani School, both located near the IIT Madras campus. His academic journey took him to IIT Kharagpur, where he pursued Metallurgical Engineering and was awarded the prestigious Institute Silver Medal.

Determined to further his education, he earned a Master’s in Materials Science and Engineering from Stanford University and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, where he was named a Siebel Scholar and a Palmer Scholar.

Rise to the Top: Career at Google

Sundar Pichai joined Google in 2004, working initially on product management and innovation for the Google Toolbar and later Chrome browser. His success with Chrome helped establish it as the world’s most-used browser, earning him leadership roles within the company.

In 2015, he was appointed CEO of Google, and by December 2019, he succeeded Larry Page as the CEO of Alphabet Inc., the umbrella company for all Google-related ventures. His leadership has been central to Google’s dominance in search, AI, and mobile software development.

A Passion Beyond Tech: Cricket and Personal Interests

While technology may be his career, cricket is Sundar Pichai’s first love. He captained his school’s cricket team in Chennai and still follows the sport closely. He is an admirer of Indian legends like Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar, though he isn’t particularly fond of the fast-paced T20 format.

Advice from Sundar Pichai for Aspiring Leaders

For those dreaming of success, especially from modest backgrounds, Pichai offers heartfelt advice:

“More than what your mind says, I believe, you need to figure out what your heart is excited about. It is a journey. You’ll know it when you find it...things tend to work out.”

Sundar Pichai’s story is one of vision, perseverance, and constant learning. From testing dozens of phones a day to leading a trillion-dollar tech empire, his journey is a beacon for dreamers everywhere. With humility in his voice and brilliance in his leadership, Pichai reminds us that great success is rooted in passion, not privilege.

