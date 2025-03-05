Tamannaah Bhatia Net Worth, Age, Family, Career, Biography and Wiki

Tamannaah Bhatia, 35, is a renowned Indian actress and model known for her work in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films. With an estimated net worth of ₹110-150 crore, she has earned numerous accolades for her performances. She gained nationwide recognition through films like Baahubali, 100% Love, and Dharma Durai, making her one of the most sought-after actresses in Indian cinema.

Tamannaah Bhatia Wiki

Attribute Details Full Name Tamannaah Bhatia Nickname Tammy Profession(s) Actress, Model, Dancer Known As Milky Beauty Date of Birth 21 December 1989 (Thursday) Age (as of 2024) 35 Years Birthplace Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Current Residence Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Nationality Indian Height 5'5" (165 cm) Zodiac Sign Sagittarius Hobbies Dancing, Reading, Writing Poetry & Quotes, Travelling

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Family

Tamannaah comes from a Sindhi family based in Mumbai. Her parents have been her biggest support throughout her acting career.

Father: Santhosh Bhatia (Diamond Merchant)

Santhosh Bhatia (Diamond Merchant) Mother: Rajani Bhatia (Homemaker)

Rajani Bhatia (Homemaker) Brother: Anand Bhatia (Doctor in the US)

She shares a strong bond with her family and credits them for her success in the film industry.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Relationship Status

As of 2024, Tamannaah Bhatia is unmarried. Over the years, she has been linked with multiple personalities, including:

Virat Kohli (Cricketer) – Rumored

– Rumored Abdul Razzaq (Cricketer) – Rumored

– Rumored USA-based Physician – Rumored

– Rumored Karthi (Actor) – Rumored

– Rumored Vijay Varma (Actor, 2023-2025) – Confirmed relationship

She has never officially confirmed any of these relationships apart from her connection with Vijay Varma.

Early Life and Education

Tamannaah was born on 21 December 1989 in Mumbai. She completed her schooling at Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School and pursued a Bachelor of Arts (Distance Education) at National College, Mumbai. She began her acting career at the age of 15 and quickly made a mark in the South Indian film industry.

Career Highlights

Tamannaah Bhatia has had a stellar career spanning nearly two decades, featuring in numerous blockbuster films across different languages.

Debut Film (Hindi): Chand Sa Roshan Chehra (2005) as Jia Oberoi

Chand Sa Roshan Chehra (2005) as Jia Oberoi Debut Film (Telugu): Sree (2005) as Sandhya

Sree (2005) as Sandhya Debut Film (Tamil): Kedi (2006) as Priyanka

Superhit Films:

Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) & Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017)

100% Love (2011)

Dharma Durai (2016)

Tadakha (2013)

F2: Fun and Frustration (2019)

Web Series:

Jee Karda (2023)

Aakhri Sach (2023)

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Net Worth

As of 2024, Tamannaah Bhatia’s estimated net worth is ₹110-150 crore. She earns from films, brand endorsements, and investments. Her salary per film is approximately ₹1-1.75 crore.

Endorsements:

Celkon Mobiles

Fanta

Chandrika Ayurvedic Soap

Lux

VLCC

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Cars and Lifestyle

Land Rover Discovery Sport

BMW 320i

Mercedes Benz GLE

Mitsubishi Pajero Sport

Audi Q7 SUV

She also owns a ₹16.6 crore apartment in the Bayview Apartment, Juhu-Versova Link Road, Mumbai.

Awards and Recognition

Kalaimamani Award (2010) – For excellence in the field of art and literature

– For excellence in the field of art and literature CineMAA Award (2012) – Best Actress for 100% Love

– Best Actress for 100% Love Asiavision Award (2016) – Best Tamil Actress for Dharma Durai

– Best Tamil Actress for Dharma Durai NRI of the Year Award (2017) – Global Indian Impact Icon for Baahubali

– Global Indian Impact Icon for Baahubali Filmfare Middle East Award (2022) – Best Director-Actor Duo for Babli Bouncer

– Best Director-Actor Duo for Babli Bouncer Bollywood Hungama Award (2023) – Best Actor (Series) for Jee Karda, Aakhri Sach

Controversies

1. Legal Dispute with Producer Salim Akhtar

A complaint was filed against Tamannaah by producer Salim Akhtar for allegedly breaking a Bollywood contract. She was accused of not paying 25% of her earnings as per a prior agreement. However, her father denied any contract being signed, stating that she was a minor at the time.

2. Notice Issued by Kerala High Court (2021)

She was issued a legal notice for promoting illegal online rummy games.

Lifestyle and Hobbies

Tamannaah follows a vegetarian diet and enjoys hobbies like dancing, reading, and traveling. She is a fan of classic Bollywood films and is particularly fond of:

Mughal-E-Azam

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Titanic

Tamannaah Bhatia’s journey from a young actress to a pan-India star is truly inspiring. With her exceptional acting skills, dedication, and hard work, she has cemented her place in the film industry. Her career continues to flourish, and she remains one of the most admired actresses in Indian cinema.

With a strong presence in both films and web series, Tamannaah is set to achieve even greater milestones in the years to come.

FAQ

1. Did Kohli dated Tamanna Bhatia?

Despite rumors alleging they dated for about a year, neither Kohli nor Bhatia ever confirmed a relationship. In 2018, Tamannaah Bhatia clarified that she and Kohli only exchanged four words while filming the ad. She added that she never met or spoke to Virat after that.

2. Who did Tamanna date?

Bollywood couples Vijay Verma and Tamannaah Bhatia are one of the power couples of Bollywood. Both are often seen together in many events. Regarding the relationship of this couple, it is often heard that both of them started dating each other during the shooting of Netflix film Lust Stories 2.

3. Who is Tamanna Bhatia crush?

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia recently took the internet by surprise, as she revealed that she once had a massive crush on Jimmy Shergill, her 20 years senior.

