Teachers’ Day 2025: Date, History, Significance and the Legacy of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Teachers are the guiding lights who shape the destiny of students and, in turn, the future of a nation. In India, Teachers’ Day is celebrated every year on September 5 to honour these mentors and pay tribute to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second President of India, whose birth anniversary coincides with this day.
Teachers’ Day 2025: Date
In 2025, Teachers’ Day will be celebrated on Friday, September 5. On this day, students across schools and colleges express gratitude to their teachers through cultural programmes, heartfelt speeches, and small tokens of appreciation.
History of Teachers’ Day in India
The origins of Teachers’ Day in India are deeply tied to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s humility and vision. Born on September 5, 1888, in Tiruttani, Tamil Nadu, he was one of the greatest philosophers and educationists of the 20th century. When his students and colleagues requested to celebrate his birthday, he suggested that the day should instead be observed as a day dedicated to all teachers.
Since 1962, the year Dr Radhakrishnan assumed office as President of India, September 5 has been observed as Teachers’ Day nationwide. His message was simple yet powerful: teachers are the real nation-builders and must be honoured for their contribution.
Significance of Teachers’ Day
Teachers’ Day is more than a celebratory event; it carries immense cultural and social significance.
Acknowledgement of Teachers’ Role: It highlights the invaluable contribution of teachers in imparting knowledge, nurturing values, and inspiring generations.
Nation-Building: Teachers are often referred to as architects of society, as they play a critical role in shaping responsible citizens.
Cultural Legacy: The celebration reminds us of India’s Gurukul tradition, where knowledge and values were passed down from gurus to disciples.
Modern Relevance: In 2025, with the rise of digital classrooms and evolving teaching methodologies, the day also acknowledges the adaptability and dedication of teachers in the modern education system.
How is Teachers’ Day Celebrated?
Across India, schools, colleges, and universities mark Teachers’ Day with enthusiasm and respect. Some common traditions include:
Student-led Celebrations: Students organise cultural performances, plays, dances, and speeches dedicated to their teachers.
Role Reversal Activities: Many schools allow senior students to act as teachers for a day, giving them a glimpse into the responsibilities of educators.
Expressions of Gratitude: Handmade cards, flowers, and thoughtful gifts are presented to teachers as tokens of appreciation.
Honouring Teachers: Institutions often felicitate outstanding educators with awards and certificates to acknowledge their service.
Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan: Life and Legacy
Dr Radhakrishnan’s life was an embodiment of scholarship and service. Some key highlights include:
Scholar and Philosopher: A leading voice in comparative religion and philosophy, his works introduced Indian philosophy, particularly Advaita Vedanta, to a global audience.
Statesman: He served as the first Vice President (1952–1962) and later as the second President of India (1962–1967).
Teacher at Heart: Despite his political stature, he considered himself first and foremost a teacher. His belief that “teachers should be the best minds in the country” continues to inspire India’s education system.
His legacy is a reminder that education is not just about academic excellence but about instilling values and guiding students towards a meaningful life.
Teachers’ Day 2025 is not just a date on the calendar; it is a celebration of knowledge, guidance, and mentorship. By remembering the legacy of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India acknowledges the timeless role of teachers as torchbearers of wisdom and moral values.
As we celebrate this day on September 5, 2025, it is an opportunity for students and society alike to reflect on the immense contribution of teachers and express heartfelt gratitude for their role in shaping lives and building the nation.
