The 9 Avatars of Maa Durga Worshiped During Chaitra Navaratri 2024

During the nine days of Navratri, each of the nine forms of Maa Durga is believed to be associated with a specific auspicious color. To honor this tradition, Hindu devotees participating in the festivities wear clothes of particular colors corresponding to each day.

Significance and Mythology of Navratri

Navratri is celebrated four times a year: Magh Navratri (in winter - January), Chaitra or Vasanta (in spring - March-April), Ashadha (during the monsoon - August), and Sharadiya (in autumn).

Shardiya Navratri signifies the victory of truth over falsehood.

Two mythological stories are associated with Navratri in the scriptures.

In the first mythological story, Goddess Durga slays a demon named Mahishasura, who had received a boon from Lord Brahma, making him invincible to gods, demons, and humans.

Mahishasura's reign of terror prompts Goddess Durga's birth to defeat him.

The battle between Goddess Durga and Mahishasura lasts for nine consecutive days, impacting all realms: earth, heaven, and hell.

Mahishasura, cleverly changing forms during the battle, meets his demise when Goddess Durga pierces his chest with her trident on the tenth day, ending his life instantly.

The nine avatars of Maa Durga worshipped during Navratri are as follows

1. Goddess Shailputri: Known as the Daughter of the Mountain, she symbolizes strength and purity. Devotees offer pure ghee or food made from it on the first day of Navratri.

2. Goddess Brahmacharini: Representing devotion and penance, she is worshipped on the second day. Offerings of sugar-based foods are made to her.

3. Goddess Chandraghanta: She is worshipped on the third day and is known for her ten hands and fierce form. Offerings of kheer are made to her.

4. Goddess Kushmanda: On the fourth day, devotees worship her as the creator of the world. Offerings of malpua are made to her.

5. Goddess Skandamata: As the mother of Lord Kartikeya, she is worshipped on the fifth day. Bananas are offered to her.

6. Goddess Katyayani: The warrior goddess is worshipped on the sixth day. Offerings of honey are made to her.

7. Goddess Kalaratri: Known for her ferocious form, she is worshipped on the seventh day. Jaggery is offered to her.

8. Goddess Mahagauri: On the eighth day, devotees worship her for purity and tranquility. Offerings of coconut are made to her.

9. Goddess Siddhidatri: The final form of Goddess Durga is worshipped on the ninth day. Offerings of til seeds are made to her.

As for Chaitra Navratri 2024, it begins on Tuesday, April 9th, and concludes on Wednesday, April 17th. During these nine days, devotees observe fasting and perform pujas dedicated to these nine forms of Goddess Durga.