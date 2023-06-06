Top 10 Coldest Places in India: It's colder than inside the refrigerator!

India, known for its tropical climate and scorching summers, is a country of diverse geographical features. Amidst the vast plains, majestic mountains, and picturesque landscapes lie some of the coldest regions that experience freezing temperatures year-round. From snow-capped peaks to icy terrain, these places offer a unique and chilly experience for adventurous souls. In this article, we will explore the top 10 coldest places in India, where winter blankets the land in a frosty embrace and creates a captivating winter wonderland.
Dras, known as the coldest place in India, holds a unique place in the country's geography. Nestled in the Kargil town of Ladakh, Dras stands at an impressive altitude of 3280 meters above sea level, earning it the title of the "Gateway to Ladakh." This region not only offers breathtaking landscapes but also serves as a vital trekking base for pilgrims embarking on their journey to the sacred Amarnath cave and Sialkot. Dras is also home to the poignant Dras War Memorial, which stands as a tribute to the brave martyrs of the Kargil War. The bone-chilling cold and the rugged snowy mountains make Dras an unforgettable destination, though it is best visited from June to September when the weather is more favorable.
Situated in the northern Karakoram range, the Siachen Glacier claims the title of the coldest place in the world outside of the polar regions. This frigid expanse, located at an altitude of 5,753 meters, is not only the coldest place in India but also one of the most hostile regions on Earth. During January, temperatures can plummet to a bone-numbing minus 50 degrees Celsius, while summers bring a relative "warmth" of around minus 10 degrees Celsius. Due to its strategic location, Siachen Glacier has been a contentious point between India and Pakistan. The brave soldiers stationed in this inhospitable terrain are equipped with specialized clothing and equipment to endure the extreme cold. Unfortunately, the harsh climate, characterized by heavy snowfall, snowstorms, and avalanches, has claimed the lives of numerous military personnel from both countries.
Tucked between the Tawang and West Kameng districts of Arunachal Pradesh, Sela Pass is aptly known as the icebox of India. This breathtaking pass, situated at an altitude of 4170 meters, serves as a vital link connecting Tawang to Tezpur and Guwahati. During winter, the temperature plunges to a bone-chilling minus 15 degrees Celsius, coating the region in a pristine white blanket of snow. Sela Pass offers panoramic views of the eastern Himalayas, and the picturesque Sela Lake adds to the ethereal beauty of the area. The region holds great spiritual significance for Tibetan Buddhists, boasting 101 sacred lakes within its boundaries. Over the years, Sela Pass has become a popular travel destination, drawing visitors with its enchanting scenery and tranquil ambiance.
Nestled in the heart of North Sikkim, the towns of Lachen and Thangu Valley are known as the coldest settlements in the region. Perched at an altitude of 2500 meters above sea level, these towns experience freezing temperatures, dropping to as low as minus 10 degrees Celsius during the winter. The valleys are a sight to behold, with alpine meadows stretching as far as the eye can see, bordered by the glistening River Teesa and quaint wooden houses. Summers bring milder weather, with temperatures hovering around 10 degrees Celsius. Lachen and Thangu Valley are not only known for their natural beauty but also for their vibrant culture. During summer, Yak races are organized, showcasing the cultural richness of the region. While the valley is a popular tourist destination, winter brings harsh conditions and heavy snowfall, making it challenging for visitors to explore.
Located in the northernmost part of India, Leh is a famous union territory nestled close to the majestic Himalayan mountain ranges. At an altitude of 6000 meters above sea level, Leh ranks as one of the coldest places in India. The temperature in this region can vary from a bone-chilling minus 12 degrees Celsius to minus 2 degrees Celsius. The town of Leh, situated in Ladakh, captivates visitors with its unique landscapes and diverse natural attractions. Tibetan Buddhist monasteries and stupas dot the serene surroundings, providing a spiritual retreat for those seeking solace. However, the winter season brings forth a hostile climate, with heavy snowfall and temperatures plummeting to an astonishing minus 35 degrees Celsius.
Munisiyari, a hill station nestled in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand, is renowned as one of the coldest tourist destinations in India. Sitting at an elevation of 2500 meters above sea level, Munisiyari experiences a predominantly dry and cold climate throughout the year. During winter, temperatures can drop to as low as minus 10 degrees Celsius, creating a winter wonderland. The region is characterized by icy lakes and snow-capped mountains, earning it the nickname "Little Kashmir." Munisiyari is a paradise for adventure enthusiasts, offering numerous trekking trails and awe-inspiring views of the Panchachuli Peaks, a group of five majestic mountains. As the "Gateway to Johar Valley," it serves as a base for treks to the Namlik, Ralam, and Milam glaciers, immersing travelers in the beauty of the Kumaon Himalayas.
Tucked away in the mountains of Himachal Pradesh, the Spiti Valley is a mesmerizing, cold desert mountain region. The name "Spiti" translates to "middle land," highlighting its strategic location between India and Tibet. Often referred to as "Little Tibet," the climate, vegetation, and topography of Spiti closely resemble those of its neighboring country. In winter, temperatures in Spiti can drop as low as minus 30 degrees Celsius, creating a stark and unforgiving environment. However, during summer, the valley comes alive with a pleasant climate. Situated at an altitude of 2745 meters above sea level, Spiti Valley is bordered by Ladakh to the west, Tibet to the east, Kinnaur to the southeast, and Kullu Valley to the north. This rugged region boasts numerous Buddhist monasteries, nestled amidst the jagged landscape. The Spiti River gracefully flows through deep gorges and valleys, further enhancing the valley's raw and untamed beauty.
Perched in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, Sonamarg is a beloved hill destination known as the "meadow of gold." Situated at an altitude of 2800 meters above sea level, Sonamarg experiences chilly temperatures, with winter temperatures dropping to around minus 6 degrees Celsius. The town derives its name from the surrounding golden flower-laden meadows that come alive during the summer season. Sonamarg serves as the base for the famous Zoji La Pass, which leads to the enchanting landscapes of Ladakh. While winter brings heavy snowfall, making it a popular destination for winter sports enthusiasts, summer unveils a captivating panorama of rolling meadows and snow-capped peaks.
The renowned city of Srinagar, located in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, rests on the banks of the picturesque Jhelum River. Situated at an altitude of 1585 meters above sea level, Srinagar experiences a cool climate throughout the year. In winter, temperatures can reach around minus 3 degrees Celsius, accompanied by frequent snowfall and occasional cold waves. Srinagar is celebrated for its enchanting lakes, splendid gardens, captivating houseboats, and rich cultural heritage. The iconic Dal Lake, often referred to as the jewel of Srinagar, is a major attraction, where visitors can enjoy a serene boat ride amidst floating gardens and intricately designed houseboats. The city is also renowned for its Mughal-era gardens, such as Shalimar Bagh, Chashm-E-Shahi, and Nishat Bagh, which showcase the architectural grandeur and aesthetic beauty of the bygone era. Srinagar offers a delightful blend of natural splendor and cultural treasures, making it a favorite destination for tourists throughout the year.
Rohtang Pass, located at the eastern end of the Pir Panjal Himalayan Range, is a high mountain pass situated just 51 kilometers from Manali in Himachal Pradesh. Known as Rohtang La, it serves as a vital link connecting the Kullu Valley with the Lahaul and Spiti Valleys. The name "Rohtang" translates to "ground of corpses," reflecting the treacherous nature of the pass that claimed many lives in the past. Sitting at an elevation of 3980 meters above sea level, Rohtang Pass offers breathtaking views of the Himalayan peaks, glaciers, the Lahaul Valley, and the gushing Chandra River. The pass is known for its unpredictable weather, and in winter, it experiences heavy snowfall, making it inaccessible. However, during the summer months, Rohtang Pass opens up to travelers, revealing its majestic beauty and providing a thrilling experience for adventure enthusiasts and nature lovers alike.