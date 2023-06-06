Top 10 Coldest Places in India: It's colder than inside the refrigerator!

Lachen and Thangu Valley, North Sikkim

Nestled in the heart of North Sikkim, the towns of Lachen and Thangu Valley are known as the coldest settlements in the region. Perched at an altitude of 2500 meters above sea level, these towns experience freezing temperatures, dropping to as low as minus 10 degrees Celsius during the winter. The valleys are a sight to behold, with alpine meadows stretching as far as the eye can see, bordered by the glistening River Teesa and quaint wooden houses. Summers bring milder weather, with temperatures hovering around 10 degrees Celsius. Lachen and Thangu Valley are not only known for their natural beauty but also for their vibrant culture. During summer, Yak races are organized, showcasing the cultural richness of the region. While the valley is a popular tourist destination, winter brings harsh conditions and heavy snowfall, making it challenging for visitors to explore.