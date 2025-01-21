Top Destinations to Visit on Republic Day

Republic Day, celebrated on 26th January, holds immense importance as India’s Constitution came into force on this day in 1950. It is a time when patriotism is at its peak, and the entire nation comes together to honour the country’s democratic spirit. Many cities and towns across India host vibrant parades, cultural programs, and flag-hoisting ceremonies to mark this occasion. If you wish to immerse yourself in the celebrations, here’s a guide to the best destinations to visit on Republic Day.

Best Place to Visit on Republic Day

1. New Delhi

New Delhi, the capital city, is the most iconic place to experience Republic Day. The grand parade at Kartavya Path (formerly Rajpath) is a visual treat, showcasing the diversity, cultural richness, and military strength of India. The event features beautifully decorated floats representing different states, performances by schoolchildren, and breathtaking air shows by the Indian Air Force.

Things to Do:

Attend the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path (requires prior ticket booking).

Visit India Gate, Rashtrapati Bhavan, and Red Fort.

Witness the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk on 29th January.

Special Highlight:

The President of India unfurls the national flag, followed by a 21-gun salute, making it a proud and emotional moment.

2. Mumbai, Maharashtra

Mumbai, the financial capital of India, celebrates Republic Day with enthusiasm. While it doesn’t host grand parades like Delhi, the city’s celebrations are marked by cultural events, flag-hoisting ceremonies, and concerts. Key locations like Marine Drive and Shivaji Park buzz with activity on this day.

Things to Do:

Attend the flag-hoisting ceremony at Shivaji Park.

Stroll along Marine Drive to enjoy the city’s festive vibe.

Explore the Gateway of India and Elephanta Caves.

Special Highlight:

Visit CST (Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus) at night, where the building is lit up in tricolour, symbolising India’s unity and pride.

3. Jaipur, Rajasthan

Jaipur, the Pink City, combines Republic Day celebrations with its royal charm. The city organises colourful parades, and traditional Rajasthani folk performances often take place in public spaces. The blend of patriotism and culture makes it a memorable destination.

Things to Do:

Attend cultural programs in central Jaipur.

Explore iconic landmarks like Hawa Mahal, Amer Fort, and City Palace.

Shop for traditional Rajasthani handicrafts in local markets.

Special Highlight:

Watch patriotic-themed light-and-sound shows at Amer Fort and Albert Hall Museum.

4. Kolkata, West Bengal

Kolkata, a city steeped in history, celebrates Republic Day with a grand parade on Red Road. The parade features armed forces, schoolchildren, and cultural performances, reflecting the spirit of unity. Kolkata also honours its freedom fighters during the celebrations.

Things to Do:

Watch the Republic Day parade on Red Road.

Visit Victoria Memorial, Howrah Bridge, and St. Paul’s Cathedral.

Enjoy a heritage walk in the city’s old quarters.

Special Highlight:

Cultural performances showcasing Bengal’s rich history and traditions.

5. Bangalore, Karnataka

Bangalore’s Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground hosts a well-organised Republic Day parade. The city’s pleasant weather and vibrant tech culture offer a mix of modernity and tradition during the celebrations.

Things to Do:

Attend the parade at Manekshaw Parade Ground.

Visit Lalbagh Botanical Garden, which hosts a flower show during Republic Day.

Explore Cubbon Park, Vidhana Soudha, and nearby shopping hubs.

Special Highlight:

The flower show at Lalbagh showcases intricate designs and patriotic themes, drawing huge crowds every year.

6. Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Chennai celebrates Republic Day with elegance, focusing on cultural and patriotic activities. The Marina Beach promenade is the centre of the city’s events, with parades, flag hoisting, and public gatherings.

Things to Do:

Attend the flag-hoisting ceremony at Marina Beach.

Visit Kapaleeshwarar Temple, Fort St. George, and San Thome Basilica.

Enjoy authentic South Indian delicacies like dosa, idli, and filter coffee.

Special Highlight:

Enjoy the serene sunrise over Marina Beach, symbolising hope and new beginnings.

7. Amritsar, Punjab

For a patriotic experience like no other, visit the Attari-Wagah Border near Amritsar. The Beating Retreat Ceremony on Republic Day is particularly electrifying, filled with cheers and patriotic fervour.

Things to Do:

Witness the Beating Retreat ceremony at Attari-Wagah Border.

Visit the Golden Temple and Jallianwala Bagh.

Relish Punjabi cuisine like butter chicken and lassi.

Special Highlight:

The ceremony’s synchronised drills and flag-lowering rituals are a powerful reminder of national pride and unity.

8. Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Ashram is a must-visit during Republic Day. The city also organises parades and events showcasing Gujarat’s culture and history.

Things to Do:

Visit Sabarmati Ashram, the home of Mahatma Gandhi during the freedom struggle.

Explore the Sabarmati Riverfront for a leisurely walk.

Shop for vibrant textiles and handicrafts.

Special Highlight:

Witness traditional dance and music performances at public events.

Tips for Enjoying Republic Day

Arrive Early: Popular venues like Kartavya Path and Marina Beach get crowded.

Popular venues like Kartavya Path and Marina Beach get crowded. Stay Updated: Check the schedules for parades and events in advance.

Check the schedules for parades and events in advance. Dress Appropriately: Wear warm clothes if visiting cities like Delhi, Jaipur, or Amritsar.

Wear warm clothes if visiting cities like Delhi, Jaipur, or Amritsar. Respect the National Flag: Handle and display it with care, as per the Flag Code of India.

Conclusion

Republic Day is a time to celebrate the unity, diversity, and democratic values of India. From the grandeur of Delhi’s parade to the peaceful ambiance of Sabarmati Ashram, every destination offers a unique way to connect with the spirit of the nation. Celebrate this day by exploring a new city, participating in cultural events, and experiencing the traditions that make India extraordinary. Wherever you go, let your heart swell with pride for the country’s glorious past and promising future.