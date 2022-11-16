Traditional Dresses Of Assam: Bright, Elegant And Colorful

Traditional dresses of Assam are distinct for their bright, lively, and beautiful colors. One of the seven sisters of the North East includes Assam. With its rich cultural legacy, regional cuisine, native tongue, and well-known Assamese garb, this state stand out above others in terms of culture.

The Assamese people take great satisfaction in accessorising themselves with the exotic, opulent apparel and traditional jewellery that they wear, making the state not only heavenly with its verdant green woods and historical significance.

Even in the modern period, the present generation respects and upholds the culture and traditions that the ancestors practiced in earlier times. And this is where the state's uniqueness rested.