Valentine’s Day 2023: History, Significance & Everything about all the Valentine’s week

Rose Day

7th Feb is celebrated as Rose day. It symbolizes love and freshness, passion, and love. It is a great way of starting the fun-filled valentine’s week with something simple and then building up the intensity as we reach the main day.

Propose Day

This is a great day to express your fondness and love for another person. If you have been talking to someone for a while, this is a great day to finally share your feelings.

Chocolate Day

9th February is known as Chocolate Day. People gift each other chocolates so that the bond between them becomes sweeter and more loving.

Teddy Day

February 10 is celebrated as Teddy Day under Valentine Week 2023 People give a teddy bear to their lover so that whenever their lover hugs that teddy, he/she remembers them.

Promise Day

Promise Day falls on 11 February, in which you make promises, and give commitments

Hug Day

According to the calendar for Valentine's Day 2023, February 12 is designated as Hug Day. Hugging your partner tightly and lovingly is a beautiful expression of your love for them. This day is a great opportunity to come closer and reassure them.

Kiss Day

The 13th of February is Kiss Day during Valentine's Week 2023, and the purpose of this holiday is to encourage passionate displays of affection between partners. Expressing your love to your partner has been shown to strengthen your relationship.

Valentine's Day

In this timeline, Valentine's Day falls on the 14th of February 2023, making it the happiest and most romantic day of the year. Passion and love are plentiful here. On this, the final day of Valentine's Week 2023, you and your special someone can enjoy a memorable meal together, go on an exciting adventure, and give each other gifts that will last a lifetime.