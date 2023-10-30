Wedding Captions for Instagram: Bride, Cousin wedding, sister wedding, Heartfelt, Funny wedding captions, & more

"I now pronounce you 'roommates for life.'"

"We decided on forever... and a buffet."

"I didn't marry you for your cooking, but it's a nice bonus!"

"Marriage: Where 'Yes, Dear' becomes a daily mantra."

"Love is sharing your popcorn... and your whole life."

"If you're not dancing like nobody's watching, you're doing it wrong."

"I promise not to steal her fries... unless she insists."

"Marriage is like a deck of cards. At the start, all you need is two hearts and a diamond. By the end, you're looking for a club and a spade."

"Our love story: Two people, one WiFi connection."

"Two less fish in the sea. Let's party!"

"Love is sweet, just like this dessert table."

"In the game of love, I scored a touchdown."

"Marriage is all about give and take. You give me the last piece of cake, and I'll take it."

"This is the 'before' picture of my last name."

"Dance like nobody's watching, but they totally are."

"When in doubt, just add more glitter."

"Love is in the air, but so is the scent of cake."

"And so the adventure begins... with a lot of cake!"

"Eat, drink, and be married!"

"Marriage: Betting someone half your stuff that you'll love them forever."

"In your arms, I've found my forever home."

"Our love story is my favorite fairytale."

"Two hearts, one beautiful melody of love."

"Every moment with you is a love story."

"With you, every day is Valentine's Day."

"In your eyes, I see my forever."

"Love is the master key that opens the gates of happiness."

"Forever isn't long enough with you."

"Love, laughter, and a lifetime of memories."

"You and me, a love story written in the stars."

"Love is not just something you feel; it's something you do."

"I choose you and I'll choose you over and over."

"The best thing to hold onto in life is each other."

"With you, life is a beautiful journey."

"My heart is, and always will be, yours."

"A love so deep, it reaches the stars."

"Our love shines brighter than the sun."

"Where there is love, there is life."

"In your love, I've found my forever and always."