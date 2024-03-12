When Does Ramadan Begin in India in 2024?

Muslims worldwide observe Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, with fasting from dawn to sunset and nightly communal prayers for about 30 days. The culmination of Ramadan is Eid al-Fitr, a joyous celebration. Whether it's your first Ramadan or you seek to understand more about this sacred time, exploring its significance can offer valuable insights.

Ramadan in India 2024: Key Dates

Due to the Islamic calendar following the lunar cycle, Ramadan falls roughly 10 days earlier each year compared to the Gregorian calendar.

This year, Ramadan in India is expected to begin on Tuesday, March 12th, 2024, based on the sighting of the crescent moon over Mecca. The holy month will then last approximately 30 days, concluding on Wednesday, April 10th, 2024.

Eid al-Fitr, the celebratory end of Ramadan, will follow, potentially starting on Wednesday, April 10th or Thursday, April 11th, depending on the moon sighting.

The key dates for Ramadan 2024:

- Start Date: Monday, March 11, 2024

- Duration: 30 days (From March 11 to April 10)

- End Date: Wednesday, April 10, 2024

- Eid al-Fitr Start: April 11 or April 12, 2024



About the Month of Ramadan:

Ramadan, a sacred month in Islamic tradition, finds its roots in the seventh century when Prophet Muhammad received the initial verses of the Quran, Islam's holy scripture. This pivotal event occurred during Ramadan, with the revelation commencing on Laylat al-Qadr, the Night of Power, which falls on the 27th night. Muslims hold this night in profound reverence, believing that prayers during Laylat al-Qadr carry immense spiritual significance, equating to prayers conducted over a thousand months.

Fasting during Ramadan is a fundamental practice, derived from the Quranic directive to "fast for a fixed number of days". Throughout daylight hours, Muslims abstain from food, drink, and other physical needs. At sunset, the fast is broken with iftar, a meal commonly consisting of dates, water, and a light repast, followed by the Maghrib prayer, one of the five daily prayers in Islam.

Ramadan extends beyond fasting; it serves as a period for introspection, prayer, and benevolence. Muslims engage in spiritual contemplation, often reading the Quran in its entirety during the month. Mosques host daily prayers and study sessions, fostering communal worship and learning. Moreover, Ramadan emphasizes charitable giving, with mosques and charitable organizations organizing initiatives such as food drives to support those in need.