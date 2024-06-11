When is Father's Day in 2024?

Fathers are pretty amazing. They're there to lend a shoulder to cry on, help with tricky math homework, and entertain us with their goofy but hilarious dad jokes.

That's why we honor fathers of all kinds on the third Sunday in June.

Whether you're celebrating your dad, stepdad, husband, grandfather, uncle, or another father figure this Father's Day, you'll need to know the exact date to prepare. After all, planning a unique gift or an unforgettable family outing for your special guy requires some lead time.

We’ve gathered all the information you need about Father’s Day in 2024, including its date and some fascinating history and fun facts about this annual celebration.

Interestingly, Father's Day became an official holiday after Mother's Day was established in 1914. You might also be intrigued to learn which U.S. president played a key role in making Father’s Day a recognized holiday.

Date of Father’s Day 2024

This year, Father's Day falls on Sunday, June 16. If you haven't made plans yet, now is the perfect time to organize a brunch, a backyard barbecue, or a round of golf for the two of you.

And remember, be sure to send him your warmest and most heartfelt Father's Day wishes, whether through a greeting card or a text message.

Does Father’s Day fall on the same date every year?

Father's Day is celebrated annually on the third Sunday in June, which means the date varies each year. In 2024, Father's Day will be observed on Sunday, June 16. This is slightly different from 2023, when it fell on June 18, and in 2025, it will be celebrated a bit earlier on June 15.

Father’s Day 2024: Celebrations

Father's Day offers numerous ways to celebrate and appreciate the special man in your life. Whether it's spending quality time together or surprising him with something he'll love, here are some popular ideas:

1. Personalized Gifts: Customized items like engraved watches, photo albums, or personalized mugs can make for memorable keepsakes.

2. Karaoke: Enjoy a fun karaoke session and sing your hearts out to his favorite tunes.

3. Massage Chair: Give him the gift of relaxation with a luxurious massage chair.

4. Weekend Getaway: Plan a short trip to a nearby destination for some quality time and adventure.

5. Movie Date: Spend the day watching his favorite movies, either at home or at a theater.

Father's Day is a time to recognize and honor the pivotal role fathers and father figures play in our lives. Fathers are instrumental in shaping their children's character and values, guiding them through various stages of life, and fostering a positive and healthy lifestyle.

From providing moral guidance to offering unwavering support, fathers help steer their children in the right direction, making their contributions invaluable and worthy of celebration.