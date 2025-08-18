Who is CP Radhakrishnan? NDA’s Vice Presidential Pick from Tamil Nadu

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has nominated Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan, the current Governor of Maharashtra, as its candidate for the upcoming Vice Presidential election. Known for his grassroots connections, administrative experience, and long political journey, Radhakrishnan is seen as a respected statesman, particularly in Tamil Nadu, where his career began.

Why CP Radhakrishnan Was Chosen

Announcing his candidature, BJP president JP Nadda stated that the decision was taken unanimously at the NDA parliamentary board meeting, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, and other senior leaders.

PM Modi, in a post on X, praised Radhakrishnan’s dedication and humility:

“In his long years in public life, Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji has distinguished himself with his dedication, humility, and intellect. He has always focused on community service and empowering the marginalised.”

The nomination comes after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from the post of Vice President on 21 July 2025, nearly three years into his tenure. The Election Commission has scheduled the Vice Presidential election for September 9, 2025, with the last date for nominations being August 21.

Early Life and Political Beginnings

Born: 20 October 1957, Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu

Education: Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration

Entry into politics: At the age of 16, he joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and later the Bharatiya Jana Sangh (the precursor to BJP). By 1974, he became a State Executive Committee Member.

His early grounding in grassroots politics and ideological training through the RSS laid the foundation for his rise within the BJP.

Parliamentary and Political Career

Radhakrishnan’s mainstream political career took off when he was elected twice to the Lok Sabha from Coimbatore in 1998 and 1999.

During his tenure as MP:

Served as Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Textiles.

Was a member of the Parliamentary Committee on Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

Contributed to the Consultative Committee for Finance.

Participated in the Special Parliamentary Committee on the Stock Exchange Scam.

In 2004, he represented India at the United Nations General Assembly, where he addressed the 58th session on humanitarian and disaster relief. He was also part of India’s first Parliamentary delegation to Taiwan.

Between 2004 and 2007, Radhakrishnan served as the BJP State President in Tamil Nadu, where he led a remarkable 93-day, 19,000 km ‘Rath Yatra’. This campaign highlighted key issues such as river-linking, terrorism eradication, social justice, the fight against narcotics, and the implementation of a uniform civil code.

Governorship and Administrative Roles

Radhakrishnan’s constitutional career has been equally significant:

Governor of Jharkhand (Feb 2023 – July 2024)

Additional charges as Governor of Telangana & Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry (Mar – Jul 2024)

Governor of Maharashtra (since July 31, 2024)

Other notable positions include:

Chairman of the All India Coir Board (2016–2020) under the Ministry of MSME.

BJP Prabhari for Kerala (2020–2022), strengthening the party’s organisational base in the state.

Image and Recognition

Radhakrishnan has earned the reputation of being the “Modi of Tamil Nadu” for his leadership skills, ability to connect with people, and grassroots organisation. His balanced approach has helped him command respect across political and social sections in Tamil Nadu.

Outside politics, he is also known as an avid sportsperson, excelling in table tennis, long-distance running, cricket, and volleyball during his college days.

Vice Presidential Election 2025

The Vice President of India is elected by an electoral college comprising 788 MPs (543 in Lok Sabha and 245 in Rajya Sabha, including nominated members) through a proportional representation system by single transferable vote.

With NDA’s majority in Parliament, CP Radhakrishnan stands a strong chance of being elected as the next Vice President of India.

From his humble beginnings in Tiruppur to his rise as a two-time MP, state BJP president, governor of multiple states, and now the NDA’s Vice Presidential nominee, CP Radhakrishnan’s journey is a testament to his dedication, ideological commitment, and leadership abilities. If elected, his decades of political and administrative experience will play a crucial role in shaping parliamentary proceedings and national policy discussions.

