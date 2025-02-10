Who is Ranveer Allahbadia? The YouTuber Facing Legal Action Over Controversial Remarks

Mumbai Police Probe Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Comments

The Mumbai police have launched an investigation into Ranveer Allahbadia following a controversial remark he made on India’s Got Latent, a digital talent show hosted by comedian and fellow YouTuber Samay Raina.

During a recent episode, Allahbadia asked a contestant a provocative and inappropriate question, sparking outrage on social media. The clip quickly went viral, with netizens criticizing him for making offensive and obscene remarks.

Two Mumbai-based lawyers, Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra, have filed a formal complaint, alleging that his statements were derogatory towards women and family values. They have demanded that the police register an FIR against the show’s producers, platform, and all involved artists.

Police Investigation Underway

Mumbai’s Deputy Commissioner of Police Dikshit Gedam confirmed that an inquiry is ongoing. However, no FIR has been registered yet. Sources indicate that law enforcement officials visited Habitat Studio in Khar, where the show was recorded, to collect evidence.

Public & Industry Reactions

The controversy has sparked heated debates, with several influencers and public figures calling for greater accountability in digital content. Journalist Neelesh Mishra criticized the incident, labeling it an example of declining moral standards in the influencer industry.

Who is Ranveer Allahbadia?

Ranveer Allahbadia, widely recognized as BeerBiceps, is one of India's most popular YouTubers and podcasters. Born on June 2, 1993, he started his digital journey by posting fitness-related content on YouTube. Over the years, he expanded into self-improvement, entrepreneurship, mental health, and lifestyle coaching, making him a prominent voice in the Indian digital space.

His podcast, The Ranveer Show, has featured high-profile guests, including Priyanka Chopra, Sadhguru, and Arnold Schwarzenegger. With over 6 billion views across multiple YouTube channels, he has built a massive online following.

Beyond content creation, Allahbadia co-founded Monk Entertainment, a talent management and digital marketing agency, working with major brands like Netflix, Google, and Pepsico. He also launched platforms like Level Supermind (a self-help app) and BeerBiceps SkillHouse (offering courses in podcasting and video editing).

Awards & Recognitions:

Best YouTube Content of India Award (2023)

Warrior of Change Award – Government of Maharashtra (2021)

Most Stylish Entrepreneur Influencer – Lokmat Most Stylish Awards (2021)

Past Controversies Involving Ranveer Allahbadia

This is not the first time Ranveer Allahbadia has been surrounded by controversy. Over the years, he has faced backlash for several questionable remarks and actions:

Sexist Tweet (2021) – He received criticism for a tweet implying that women wearing kurtis have a strong influence over men. Podcast Incident (2013) – He invited J Sai Deepak on The Ranveer Show and asked him to name individuals who should leave India. The response sparked outrage, forcing him to take down the episode. Malappuram Village Claim (2023) – He faced criticism for promoting an unverified claim about a village in Kerala allegedly enforcing Islamic law. "Maut ke baare mein sochte ho?" (Do you think about death?) – His recurring podcast question has often been mocked by social media users.

What’s Next?

Ranveer Allahbadia has not yet issued a public statement addressing the controversy. However, speculation suggests that he may apologize or clarify his stance to contain the backlash.

With Mumbai police actively investigating the case, the coming weeks will determine whether legal action will be taken or if the issue will be resolved through a formal apology.

FAQ

