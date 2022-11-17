Why Are Houses In Assam Built On Stilts?

A house constructed on stilts will by default be taller than the neighboring homes and, in some locations, may even tower over the trees. This will allow you to see a large portion of the area in the distance and provide a lovely perspective of the natural surroundings around you.

Secondly, In the rainy season, water can easily seep into the ground and cause houses to get flooded. The houses are built on stilts to avoid flooding.

Stilt houses are also great in protecting the house from damage caused by earthquakes. As Assam falls in a high-danger zone, building houses on stilts can assure that no loss of property will occur during moderate earthquakes.

The houses are built on stilts to avoid the spread of some water-borne diseases during floods, which can occur through direct contact with contaminated water.

Since stilt homes are elevated above the ground, cool air can enter beneath the structure, keeping the interior of the home cooler overall.

It also prevents the entrance of rodents and insects inside the house.

Tribal residents who wish to go hunting have a visual advantage, thanks to the stilt structures! And the military can keep a closer check on the area.