World Brain Tumour Day 2023: Raising Awareness, Celebrating Life

Advancements in Brain Tumour Management

Recent studies on molecular markers have opened new avenues for treating brain and spine tumours. The emergence of personalized treatment based on the molecular characteristics of the tumour has revolutionised the field. With the judicious use of techniques such as stereotaxy, neural monitoring, and brain mapping, brain tumour surgeries have become safer and more precise. In select cases, stereotactic radiosurgery can even be employed as a non-invasive alternative. Rehabilitation and a strong support system provided by friends and family are essential for optimising patient outcomes.