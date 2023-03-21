All you need to know about World Poetry Day

The celebration of World Poetry Day on March 21st each year pays tribute to this universal linguistic form that transcends cultural boundaries. Poetry can be found in the histories of all nations and serves to unite us through shared values and our common humanity. Even the most rudimentary of poems possess the ability to provoke discourse.

On this day, educators and classrooms worldwide come together to honor poets and their works, stimulating students' enthusiasm for this literary style. Poetry competitions, slams, and readings are held, allowing budding poets to showcase their talents and share their creations.