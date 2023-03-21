All you need to know about World Poetry Day

The celebration of World Poetry Day on March 21st each year pays tribute to this universal linguistic form that transcends cultural boundaries. Poetry can be found in the histories of all nations and serves to unite us through shared values and our common humanity. Even the most rudimentary of poems possess the ability to provoke discourse.
On this day, educators and classrooms worldwide come together to honor poets and their works, stimulating students' enthusiasm for this literary style. Poetry competitions, slams, and readings are held, allowing budding poets to showcase their talents and share their creations.
Poetry is a sublime mode of articulation that engenders a plethora of sentiments and passions not found in any other genre of literature. Although the earliest record of poetry can be traced back to the "Epic of Gilgamesh" around 2000 B.C., it is likely that this artistic form of expression existed long before the widespread acquisition of literacy.
Throughout the ages, poetry has undergone various transformations and trends, ranging from sonnets to rap lyrics. Nonetheless, its primary function remains constant: to delve into the human condition and arouse emotions through the medium of language. Poetry resonates with the existential challenges of humanity, unearthing profound ideas from within.
In 1999, UNESCO adopted and proposed World Poetry Day on the occasion of its 30th General Conference in Paris, seeking to revive national, regional, and international poetic movements. The goal was to inspire a worldwide celebration of poetry, preserve endangered languages, and cultivate poetic expression through this annual event. World Poetry Day commemorates poets past and present, revitalizes oral traditions of poetry recitation, and promotes reading, writing, and teaching poetry, along with their integration with other forms of artistic expression, such as music, dance, and painting.