World Sleep Day 2023: History, significance, and theme

History and Significance of World Sleep Day

The annual campaign was initiated by a collective of devoted healthcare professionals and members of the medical community who specialize in the field of sleep medicine and research. Their inaugural objective was to gather sleep healthcare providers from all corners of the globe to disseminate and discuss sleep-related information. The co-founders of the initial World Sleep Day were Liborio Parrino, MD, an Associate Professor of Neurology at Parma University in Italy, and Antonio Culebras, MD, a Professor of Neurology at Upstate Medical University and Consultant at The Sleep Center in Community General Hospital, Syracuse, New York, USA.

Repeatedly, sleep medicine experts and researchers encountered the notion that sleep was not significant enough to prioritize personal health and well-being. In conjunction with the relentless flow of a 24/7 society, the organizers of this awareness campaign aimed to honor the importance of sound slumber.

The nonprofit organization, World Sleep Society (WSS), based in the United States and comprised of members representing over 80 countries globally, hosts World Sleep Day. The organization's bylaws dictate that it does not support, recommend, or endorse any products or services. While the awareness event does welcome corporate sponsorships to defray the cost of hosting the occasion, World Sleep Society, the World Sleep Day Committee, or any individuals associated with World Sleep Society do not approve or advocate for commercial products, treatments, or companies.

The festivities and undertakings of World Sleep Day are free and accessible to the public. Companies that sponsor World Sleep Day provide World Sleep Society with funds to reimburse the expenses of the awareness day, including the costs of issuing press releases, hosting a website, and producing educational materials. Each year, only a small fraction of the cost of World Sleep Day is recovered via corporate sponsorships. For more information on regional or local sponsors and funds raised, please refer to the Frequently Asked Questions section.