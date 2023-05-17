World Telecommunications Day 2023: Know everything about this event

World Telecommunications Day 2023: In our interconnected world, where constant connectivity and instant communication are the norms, it's difficult to fathom a day without the reliable presence of our telecommunication networks. From smartphones to high-speed internet, these technological marvels have seamlessly integrated into our daily lives, enabling us to connect with people, information, and resources across the globe. Telecommunications Day not only offers us a chance to acknowledge the achievements and contributions of this ever-evolving field but also prompts us to consider the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. It invites us to reflect on the past, embrace the present, and envision the future of telecommunications in an increasingly interconnected world.
WTISD was established formally in 1973 at the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference in Malaga-Torremolinos, Spain. Initially intended to raise awareness about the International Telegraph Union, the celebration grew to include broader themes related to telecommunications and the information society. In 2005, the UN General Assembly declared May 17th as World Information Society Day, emphasizing the importance of these technologies. However, in the same year, it was decided to merge both celebrations into World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD).
Each year, WTISD adopts a specific theme to address various aspects of telecommunications and the information society. These themes reflect the evolving challenges and opportunities in the digital world. Examples of past themes include "Telecommunications and Health," "Big Data for Big Impact," "Women and Girls in ICT," and "Protecting Children in Cyberspace." These themes highlight the diverse yet crucial areas that WTISD aims to shed light on.
In recent years, WTISD has placed a significant focus on empowering the least developed countries (LDCs) through ICTs. LDCs face significant challenges in bridging the digital divide and achieving meaningful connectivity. The digital divide between LDCs and the rest of the world remains substantial, posing a risk of further marginalization for these countries. To address this, WTISD 2023 emphasizes "Empowering the least developed countries through information and communication technologies."