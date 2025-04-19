WrestleMania 41: Full Schedule, Match Card, Streaming Details, and More

WrestleMania 41, WWE’s most anticipated event of the year, is set to take over Las Vegas this weekend. Taking place over two electrifying nights—April 19 and 20—at Allegiant Stadium, the grand spectacle promises a series of blockbuster matches, show-stopping entrances, and unforgettable moments. Here’s everything fans need to know about WrestleMania 41, from match cards to global streaming details.

When and Where to Watch WrestleMania 41

United States:

Dates: Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20, 2025

Start Time: 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT (Countdown begins at 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT)

Streaming: Available exclusively on Peacock and WWE.com

International Streaming:

India: 4:30 AM IST (April 20 and 21)

UK & Ireland: midnight GMT

Saudi Arabia: 2:00 AM AST

Australia: 9:00 AM AEST

Main Event Highlights

The two-night affair is headlined by some of the most highly anticipated matches in recent WWE history:

Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena

Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

John Cena returns with the backing of The Rock to challenge Cody Rhodes in a classic showdown of good vs. evil. Meanwhile, Saturday night will see a clash of titans with Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins colliding in a high-stakes triple threat match.

WrestleMania 41 – Full Match Cards

Saturday, April 19 – Night 1:

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther vs. Jey Uso

WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair

United States Championship: LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu

World Tag Team Championship: The War Raiders vs. The New Day

Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

Triple Threat: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

Sunday, April 20 – Night 2:

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena

Triple Threat – Women’s World Championship: Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

Intercontinental Championship – Fatal 4-Way: Bron Breakker vs. Finn Balor vs. Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio

Women’s Tag Team Championship: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lyra Valkyria & Bayley

Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

Venue Spotlight: Allegiant Stadium

WrestleMania 41 will unfold at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, the home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders. This massive venue is set to welcome thousands of fans for what WWE promises will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

How to Watch Without Cable

Viewers without a cable subscription can still catch all the action by subscribing to Peacock or visiting WWE.com. Peacock’s plans start at just $7.99 and offer access to all WWE premium live events, plus NFL games, NASCAR, golf, and more.

WrestleMania 41 is shaping up to be a landmark event in WWE history. With an epic lineup of matches, surprise returns, and the grandeur of Las Vegas as its backdrop, fans across the world are in for a thrilling two-night celebration of sports entertainment. Whether you're a long-time wrestling fan or new to the ring, this is one event you won’t want to miss.





