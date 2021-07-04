Lionel Messi Leads Argentina To Copa America Semi Final Against Colombia

Lionel Messi led Argentina to victory (3-0) in Goiania and enter into the Copa America semi-final against Colombia with two assists and a freekick goal.

As per reports, Rodrigo De Paul and Lautaro Martinez fired up with two stunning individual goals as well.

Lionel Messi scored his 76th international goal and is now only one shy of Pele for the South American record.

He kept his dream of winning his first major international title alive.

Argentina’s rival at the Mane Garrincha Stadium will be Colombia on Tuesday.

Colombia earlier overcame Uruguay on penalties with 0-0 draw. The other semifinal will feature defending champions Brazil and Peru.