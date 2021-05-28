Lockdown Extended For 7 More Days In Parts of Arunachal

In surge of cases in Covid-19, the Arunachal Pradesh government has extended the lockdown in Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) for seven more days.

The decision was taken to contain the further spread of the Covid-19 from the State Capital on a daily basis during a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority on Friday.

The meeting was held to assess the current situation in the state.

Moreover, lockdown will also be imposed in Tawang, Upper Subansiri, Lower Subansiri, Namsai, Lohit and Anjaw would also continue for another seven days.

With this extension, the lockdown which was to expire by the end of May, will now remain in force till June 7.

At least 444 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal in the last 34 hours, pushing the tally in the northeastern state to 25,820, a senior health department official said on Friday.

The death toll rose to 109 after two more persons succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region – comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas – has the highest number of active cases at 716, followed by Changlang (455), Tawang (433), Namsai (275), Lower Subansiri (264) and Lower Dibang Valley (238).

Altogether, 5,60,340 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 7,284 on Thursday, and the positivity ratio stands at 6.09 per cent, Jampa said.