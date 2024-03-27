2024 Lok Sabha Elections in Uttar Pradesh: Constituency-Wise Full Schedule

The Election Commission of India has meticulously laid out the blueprint for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, spanning a series of seven intricately planned phases. Commencing on April 19, the democratic journey will unfold across the state, with subsequent phases scheduled for April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. Each phase represents a significant milestone in the electoral process, offering citizens the opportunity to exercise their fundamental right to vote and shape the future course of governance.

As the electoral saga progresses, the vibrant democracy of Uttar Pradesh will witness the spirited participation of its electorate, with voters turning out in large numbers to cast their ballots. From the bustling streets of urban centers to the serene landscapes of rural constituencies, every corner of the state will resonate with the fervor of democratic engagement. Finally, on June 4, the collective anticipation will reach its zenith as the nation eagerly awaits the culmination of the electoral process, with the counting of votes set to determine the fate of political contenders and the composition of the next Lok Sabha.