Lok Sabha 2024

AAP Leaders Resign and Join BJP Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections in Assam

Ahead of the announcement of the 2024 Lok Sabha election dates, significant developments have unfolded within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Assam.
AAP Leaders Resign and Join BJP Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections in Assam
AAP Leaders Resign and Join BJP Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections in Assam
Pratidin Time

Ahead of the announcement of the 2024 Lok Sabha election dates, significant developments have unfolded within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Assam.

The party witnessed the resignation of its vice president and state spokesperson, both of whom were primary members.

Jitul Deka, the vice president, and Susanta Kumar Nath, the state spokesperson, have stepped down from their roles, citing dissatisfaction with the national and state leadership.

Resignation
Resignation

Today, the two former AAP leaders officially shifted their allegiance to the BJP.

AAP Leaders Resign and Join BJP Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections in Assam
Election Commission To Announce Lok Sabha Poll Dates Today
2024 Lok Sabha Elections
Aam Aadmi party (AAP)
Bharatiya Janta Party

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
lok-sabha-2024>>lok-sabha-2024/aap-leaders-resign-and-join-bjp-ahead-of-2024-lok-sabha-elections-in-assam
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com