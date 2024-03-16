AAP Leaders Resign and Join BJP Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections in Assam

Ahead of the announcement of the 2024 Lok Sabha election dates, significant developments have unfolded within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Assam.
The party witnessed the resignation of its vice president and state spokesperson, both of whom were primary members.
Jitul Deka, the vice president, and Susanta Kumar Nath, the state spokesperson, have stepped down from their roles, citing dissatisfaction with the national and state leadership.
Today, the two former AAP leaders officially shifted their allegiance to the BJP.