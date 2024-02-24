AAP to Launch 'Kejriwal For Assam' Campaign to Challenge BJP

“People now see that the country will not progress under the BJP, which has put out the red carpet for powerful and crooked political personalities engaged in significant scandals in the country; hence, they are looking for an alternative. People recognize that Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party are the only feasible options for making India the world's leading country. According to Assam's party president, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is contesting this election with that goal, purpose, and determination in mind,” said Dr. Chowdhury in the statement.