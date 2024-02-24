AAP to Launch 'Kejriwal For Assam' Campaign to Challenge BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is standing for the INDIA Alliance in three Lok Sabha seats in Assam, is prepared to challenge the BJP in the eyes of the entire nation. The party launched an election-focused campaigns, and it has already succeeded in getting a tremendous response from the public, it claimed in a statement.
In accordance with the Lok Sabha election campaigns, the AAP will conduct a campaign titled 'Kejriwal for Assam' in the three constituencies in Assam.
Speaking about the 10-day drive, which will begin at Shishu Udyan in Beltola, Guwahati, AAP Assam president and candidate for the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency Dr. Bhaben Chowdhury stated that a group of 7,000 volunteers will visit all wards and hamlets in the three constituencies of Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Sonitpur and hold public meetings.
As part of this effort, Dr. Chowdhury released a brochure featuring a letter from Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to the people of Assam.
“People now see that the country will not progress under the BJP, which has put out the red carpet for powerful and crooked political personalities engaged in significant scandals in the country; hence, they are looking for an alternative. People recognize that Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party are the only feasible options for making India the world's leading country. According to Assam's party president, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is contesting this election with that goal, purpose, and determination in mind,” said Dr. Chowdhury in the statement.