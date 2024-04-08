Assam: FIR Filed Against 3 Polling Staff for Issuing Excess Ballots in Home Voting

Three polling personnel in Assam's Tinsukia district are facing scrutiny following allegations of issuing extra ballot papers during home voting, prompting an FIR and a magisterial inquiry.
Tinsukia District Commissioner Swapneel Paul revealed that the accusations arose from the deployment of personnel for home voting via postal ballots in the Doomdoma assembly constituency within the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha seat.
The incident occurred on Saturday when a team, comprising three polling personnel, a videographer, and two policemen, undertook the task in the morning. Upon completion of the postal ballot polling process for 14 electors as per the provided list, discrepancies emerged. It was discovered that 16 counterfoils were used for 14 voters when the polled postal ballots and related documents were submitted.
The polling personnel defended their actions by citing pressure from the public, particularly family members of an 88-year-old and an 86-year-old voter, who demanded additional ballot papers.
Consequently, an FIR was lodged against the personnel for issuing postal ballots twice to a single voter which was considered a serious breach of duty. A magisterial inquiry, led by Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency Assistant Returning Officer Jabed Arman, was initiated.
Meanwhile, the implicated polling personnel have been relieved from election duties in the Tinsukia district for the ongoing elections, with immediate effect. Additionally, their respective departments have been notified to conduct departmental inquiries.
Lakhimpur is scheduled for voting in the first phase on April 19th.