Assam Poll Body Reports 113 MCC Breachs, Seizures Worth Rs 168 Cr

The State Election Commission of Assam received 113 complaints related to Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations, of which 108 were disposed of till 9 am on Thursday. Contraband items including liquor and narcotics along with cash seizures went up to Rs 168 crores, while a significant number of weapons including explosives were seized in the build-up to the Lok Sabha general elections in the state.
The autonomous body tasked with ensuring free and fair elections in the state shared an action-taken report on Thursday which highlighted the violations registered under its purview.
According to data shared by the State Election Commission, a total of 113 cases related to MCC violations by political parties and candidates across Assam were registered of which seven were deemed to be major complaints. While 108 cases were disposed of, five remain pending.
Meanwhile, as part of its Election Expenditure Monitoring (EEM), the polling body made seizures worth a whopping Rs 168 crores which included Rs 102.8 crores worth of narcotics. In addition, cash worth Rs 15.3 crores and precious metals worth Rs 28.1 crores were also seized in the lead-up to the first phase of polls. The seizures also included 6.97 lakh litres of liquor valued at Rs 21.75 crores.
In terms of law and order situations recorded till 6 am today, the Assam State Election Commission reported 10 poll-related incidents of which none were deemed to be major disturbances. As many as 26 weapons including 72 cartridges and explosives were seized by officials. Moreover, the polling body reported a total of 18,202 licensed arms with 14,921 deposited, while out of 1,873 non-bailable warrants received, 982 were executed, it said.
According to the commission, a total of 184 inter-state and 453 intra-state naka chekpoints have been set-up to maintain a vigil. In addition, there are 597 flying squads, 577 stateic surveillance teams and 93 quick response teams deployed by the observatory body.