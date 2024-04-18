Assam Poll Body Reports 113 MCC Breachs, Seizures Worth Rs 168 Cr

In terms of law and order situations recorded till 6 am today, the Assam State Election Commission reported 10 poll-related incidents of which none were deemed to be major disturbances. As many as 26 weapons including 72 cartridges and explosives were seized by officials. Moreover, the polling body reported a total of 18,202 licensed arms with 14,921 deposited, while out of 1,873 non-bailable warrants received, 982 were executed, it said.