Bhutan Gate Near Assam's Tamulpur to Remain Closed for 3 Days | Know Why

Ahead of the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in Assam, the State Election Commission has initiated several measures to ensure a smooth and fair electoral process.
Notably, the Bhutan Gate near Assam's Tamulpur, a crucial border point, will remain closed for three days coinciding with the polling period, aimed at regulating movement and enforcing the Model Code of Conduct.
Additionally, all forms of political campaigning will cease 48 hours prior to voting, starting from 5 pm on April 24, prohibiting meetings, mass gatherings, and cultural events, along with the use of mass media for campaigning purposes.
The sale of alcohol in designated constituencies will also be prohibited from April 24 until the conclusion of polling on April 26, contributing to maintaining decorum and security during this critical period.
This election marks the first in Assam following a recent delimitation exercise, resulting in significant changes to electoral boundaries, with the BJP aiming to expand its Lok Sabha seat count. Key contenders in the second phase include Pradyut Bordoloi of Congress, BJP's Suresh Bora, and AIUDF’s Aminul Islam in Nagaon constituency, while Excise Minister Parimal Suklabaidya of BJP will face Congress youth leader Surjya Kanta Sarkar in Silchar (SC).
The first phase of polling witnessed a commendable voter turnout of 75.95%, reflecting active participation in the democratic process. In addition to pre-poll alcohol sale prohibitions, a dry day has been declared on June 4, coinciding with the vote counting day, emphasizing the commitment to maintaining order and integrity throughout the electoral cycle. These measures underscore the authorities' dedication to conducting free, fair, and peaceful elections in Assam.