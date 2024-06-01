BJP-Led NDA Predicted to Sweep 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, Exit Polls Suggest

Exit polls following the marathon Lok Sabha elections of 2024, spanning six weeks and ranking as the second longest in history since 1951-52, project a resounding victory for the ruling BJP-led NDA.
According to six major exit polls, including Republic Bharat- P Marq, India News- D-Dyanamics, Republic Bharat- Matrize, Dainik Bhaskar, News Nation, and Jan Ki Baat, the NDA is poised to secure a significant mandate. Predictions range from 281 to as high as 392 seats for the coalition.
Notable projections include NDA dominance in key states like Karnataka and Maharashtra, and a considerable setback for the Left-led alliance in Kerala. The BJP is expected to make substantial gains in West Bengal, potentially becoming the single-largest party in terms of Lok Sabha seats, as per three exit polls.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 73, and the BJP are anticipated to clinch a third consecutive term, buoyed by these exit poll results. Meanwhile, the Congress, grappling with electoral setbacks and defections, finds itself in the Opposition bloc INDIA, challenging the BJP's dominance.
In the previous 2019 polls, the BJP secured 303 seats, with the NDA tally reaching 352. The Congress managed 52 seats, with the UPA totaling 91. Setting an ambitious target of 370 seats this time, the BJP aims to surpass the 400 mark with support from its allies.
With 543 seats in the Lower House of Parliament, the majority mark stands at 272. The official election results are scheduled for announcement on Tuesday.
Note: It's important to note that exit polls may not always accurately predict final election outcomes.