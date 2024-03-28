BJP's Mission 2024: Over 80,000 Leaders and Workers Join Party Ahead Of LS Polls

Notable personalities who have recently made the switch to the BJP include former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, as well as Ritesh Pandey and Sangita Azad from the Bahujan Samaj Party. The influx also encompasses figures such as Parneet Kaur, Lalchand Kataria, and Kiran Kumar Reddy (former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh) from the Congress, and Arjun Singh from the All India Trinamool Congress, among others.