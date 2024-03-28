BJP's Mission 2024: Over 80,000 Leaders and Workers Join Party Ahead Of LS Polls

In a bid to bolster its ranks ahead of the impending general elections, the BJP, which is considered a major political force in India, has unveiled its Mission 2024 strategy, which includes the formation of a joining committee.
Reports suggest that this committee has successfully facilitated the entry of approximately 80,000 leaders and workers from various political outfits across the nation into the BJP fold.
The party aims to further expand its reach by incorporating an additional one lakh leaders and workers from other parties before the upcoming polls.
Notable personalities who have recently made the switch to the BJP include former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, as well as Ritesh Pandey and Sangita Azad from the Bahujan Samaj Party. The influx also encompasses figures such as Parneet Kaur, Lalchand Kataria, and Kiran Kumar Reddy (former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh) from the Congress, and Arjun Singh from the All India Trinamool Congress, among others.
In line with the structure of the joining committee, Vinod Tawde has been appointed as the coordinator, overseeing operations in Western India. Ravishankar Prasad has been entrusted with responsibilities for Eastern India, while Rajiv Chandrasekhar will oversee affairs in Southern India. Anurag Thakur will helm operations in Northern India, with Bhupendra Yadav assuming responsibilities for Central India within the committee's framework.
In Assam as well, there has been several defection from the opposition parties including former working president of the Congress party, Rana Goswami, along with 1,500 of its workers.
Additionally, the Assam unit of AAP witnessed the resignation of its vice president and state spokesperson, both of whom were primary members. Jitul Deka, the vice president, and Susanta Kumar Nath, the state spokesperson, have stepped down from their roles, citing dissatisfaction with the national and state leadership. AAP leaderr Kamal Kumar Medhi also chose to join the BJP.
Other switchovers include - former Assam Youth Congress President Angkita Dutta, Congress leader from Sipajhar Kuldip Barua, former Congress MLA from Khumtai constituency Bismita Gogoi, former president of All Assam Students' Union (AASU) Dipanka Kumar Nath and former AASU vice-president Prakash Das.