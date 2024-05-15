Congress Promises 10 Kgs of Free Ration if Opp Coalition Wins, BJP Criticizes Fiscal Implications

Adding to its array of incentives, the Congress has pledged to provide 10 kilograms of free ration to impoverished regions of India if the Opposition coalition is elected to power.
"If the INDIA bloc is voted to power, we will provide 10 kilograms of free ration every month to the poor," stated Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge during an address in Lucknow on Wednesday.
Kharge expressed confidence in the INDIA bloc's electoral prospects, stating, "Four rounds of polling have been completed in the country. The INDIA bloc is in a very strong position. I can say with full confidence that the people of the country have prepared to bid farewell to Narendra Modi. INDIA bloc is going to form the new government on June 4," during a joint press conference with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
The Congress had previously guaranteed the provision of 10 kg of free rice to every member of a below poverty line (BPL) family in its 2023 manifesto.
The current NDA government, led by Narendra Modi, currently offers free foodgrains up to 5 kilograms under the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, which was extended for another five years from January 1, 2024, in November 2023. This scheme entails an expenditure of Rs 11.8 lakh crore over the next five years, catering to approximately 800 million impoverished citizens.
Psephologists have highlighted the significance of this scheme among the various initiatives introduced by the current government.
In response to the Congress's manifesto promises, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman criticized the fiscal implications, questioning, "Has @INCIndia considered the cost of the lofty promises made in their manifesto? Have they calculated how much the 'Khata Khat' schemes will cost fiscally? Will they borrow substantially for them, or will they raise taxes to fund them?"
Sitharaman further challenged Rahul Gandhi, stating, "Would @RahulGandhi care to answer these real questions and explain how their gigantic schemes of fiscal splurge would work without increasing taxes or borrowing heavily and running down the economy? Here's a challenge to him to answer these questions for the people of India."