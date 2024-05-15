Congress Promises 10 Kgs of Free Ration if Opp Coalition Wins, BJP Criticizes Fiscal Implications

Kharge expressed confidence in the INDIA bloc's electoral prospects, stating, "Four rounds of polling have been completed in the country. The INDIA bloc is in a very strong position. I can say with full confidence that the people of the country have prepared to bid farewell to Narendra Modi. INDIA bloc is going to form the new government on June 4," during a joint press conference with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.